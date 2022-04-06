Biden's Most Unpopular Action Yet

A new poll from Morning Consult and POLITICO shows that the Biden administration's decision to end Title 42 and spur an influx of illegal immigrants into the United States is his most unpopular decision yet — and that's saying something.

Overall, 56 percent of voters surveyed in the poll oppose Biden's decision to end Title 42 — something the White House has sought to portray as some kind of science-based decision made by experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But when taken as a whole, it's transparently clear that it's just another piece of the Biden administration's open-borders agenda.

New @MorningConsult/@politico survey shows 56% of voters oppose Biden's plan to sunset Title 42 border controls, making it his most unpopular decision yet.



Read more from me here: https://t.co/1AAy5foB18 pic.twitter.com/x0XIswGpBE — Cameron Easley (@cameron_easley) April 6, 2022

As Morning Consult notes, their survey shows "the largest backlash against a Biden administration policy among dozens tracked by Morning Consult since January 2021." In other words, "Build Back Better" still hasn't found its low point when it comes to Americans' support for Biden's agenda.

And, in more bad midterms news for Democrats, just 31 percent of independents support the Biden administration's decision on Title 42. "From day one, Morning Consult survey data has shown Biden’s executive actions on immigration to be his most unpopular, and even when the president was enjoying favorable approval ratings early on, voters tended to disapprove of his handling of the issue," their release of the data notes. "With the political environment now in a much more dire state for Democrats due to persistent inflation, immigration threatens to transform the upcoming midterm elections from a defeat into a catastrophe."

As Julio has been covering from the ground along the U.S.-Mexico border this week, the situation is already worsening and U.S. authorities are bracing for a greater onslaught even before Title 42 officially expires on May 23rd.

Migrants on the Mexican side of the border attempted to bum rush the US border in Eagle Pass. One person in the group was caught by Mexican officials. Those who made it to the water are continuing their way to the U.S. side. pic.twitter.com/5sRODV20Dm — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 5, 2022

"A national guardsmen told me they are expecting a lot more people to show up after Title 42 is lifted in late May," Julio noted in his latest dispatch from Eagle Pass, Texas. "With Title 42 on the way out, law enforcement and national guardsmen are bracing for the expected wave of people in an area already bogged down with daily new arrivals. Even in areas where there is barbed wire along the banks of the Rio Grande, the illegal immigrants simply have trampled and put blankets over the barbed wire to easily enter the country," Julio reported. "Only time will tell how bad Eagle Pass will get hit once the full crossing season is in effect."