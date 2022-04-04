Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Government Schools Teaching 'Woke Sexual Values'

Former Democratic presidential candidate and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is coming out in support of Florida's Parental Rights bill and says the legislation doesn't go far enough.

"We should all support the Parental Rights in Education bill that recently passed in Florida which very simply bans government and government schools from indoctrinating woke sexual values in our schools to a captive audience. A captive audience that by law is required to attend," Gabbard said. "But as I read the legislation I was shocked to learn that it only protect kids from kindergarten to third grade. Third grade? What about twelfth grade? Or not at all?"

When I first heard about Florida’s Parental Rights bill, I was shocked it only protects children K-3. Third grade? How about 12th grade—or not at all. Meanwhile, schools are failing: 1 in 4 graduates are functionally illiterate. Parents should raise their kids, not the government pic.twitter.com/CycF8cKRh3 — Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the left's meltdown over the legislation is ongoing and Disney continues to criticize Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for signing the bill last week. Supporters of the bill are reminding Americans of Disney's problematic employment practices.

Disney has had employees arrested for child sex crimes in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022—in other words, at least once a year for the past decade. — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney World employees Justin Hazan and Arlandres Sims were arrested and charged with a total of 40 counts of child pornography depicting victims as young as four to five years old. https://t.co/hy4WDeSEaC pic.twitter.com/ohI7cGTvmC— Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022

Disney character actor Patrick Holgerson was arrested for soliciting sex from undercover agents posing as a 13-year-old boy. "I work with kids," he told police after his arrest. "I love kids and not in a bad way. I just have a strong connection with kids."https://t.co/xBZ5X8yYIn pic.twitter.com/R2SCiOIc77 — Christopher F. Rufo ?? (@realchrisrufo) April 4, 2022