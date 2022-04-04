Parental Rights

Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Government Schools Teaching 'Woke Sexual Values'

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 04, 2022 2:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Former Democratic presidential candidate and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is coming out in support of Florida's Parental Rights bill and says the legislation doesn't go far enough. 

"We should all support the Parental Rights in Education bill that recently passed in Florida which very simply bans government and government schools from indoctrinating woke sexual values in our schools to a captive audience. A captive audience that by law is required to attend," Gabbard said. "But as I read the legislation I was shocked to learn that it only protect kids from kindergarten to third grade. Third grade? What about twelfth grade? Or not at all?"

Meanwhile, the left's meltdown over the legislation is ongoing and Disney continues to criticize Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for signing the bill last week. Supporters of the bill are reminding Americans of Disney's problematic employment practices. 

