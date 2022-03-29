Joe Biden

Republican AGs Slap Biden With Another Lawsuit

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 29, 2022 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Republican AGs Slap Biden With Another Lawsuit

Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Nearly two dozen Republican attorneys general issued a lawsuit against the Biden Administration Tuesday afternoon in opposition to ongoing mask mandates on federal transportation. 

In the lawsuit, issued by 20 states, the attorneys general argue the Centers for Disease Control has overstepped its pandemic authority and failed to give proper comment periods before instituting or extending the mask mandate. They also detail Americans have been harmed by implementation and that enforcement is arbitrary and capricious. 

"The mandate allows removing one’s mask for certain brief periods, such as while eating or drinking, while unconscious (but not while asleep), and while wearing an oxygen mask on an airplane," the lawsuit states. "Violation of the mandate carries 'criminal penalties,' although the CDC has announced that it 'does not intend to rely primarily on these criminal penalties' because it “anticipates widespread voluntary compliance.”

The plaintiffs are asking the United States District Court in Tampa for the following:

a) Hold unlawful and set aside the mask mandate.

b) Issue permanent injunctive relief enjoining Defendants from enforcing the

mask mandate.

c) Issue declaratory relief declaring the mask mandate unlawful.

d) Award Plaintiffs costs and reasonable attorney’s fees.

e) Award such other relief as the Court deems equitable and just.

“The CDC’s mask mandate on public transportation, like air travel, is scientifically unnecessary at this stage of the pandemic. Not only are the CDC’s mask mandates for public transportation an example of federal overreach, but they are outdated as states across the country have lifted mask mandates in other aspects of daily life,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares released in a statement about the lawsuit.

On Tuesday afternoon, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis previewed the lawsuit. 

Arizona, Utah, Florida, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia joined the lawsuit. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Oh, So That's How Many 'Excess' Votes Biden Received from Key Swing State
Matt Vespa

Kindergarten Teacher Worried FL Parental Rights Law Prevents Him from Talking to Students About His Private Life
Julio Rosas
This Man Is Going to Get Us All Killed
VIP
Matt Vespa
The Three Words to Describe South Korea's Swing Voters in Their Latest Trumpian Presidential Election
Matt Vespa

Here's What Denzel Washington Told Will Smith After His Slap Attack on Chris Rock
Matt Vespa
Latest Poll About Hunter Biden's Laptop Is Why the Liberal Media Strangled This Story in 2020
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular