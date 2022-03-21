Russia

Biden Heads to Poland as Crisis Grows

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 21, 2022 8:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Heads to Poland as Crisis Grows

Source: (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

President Joe Biden will travel to Poland this week as tensions with Russia continue to rise and the refugee crisis from Ukraine gets worse by the hour. 

"This week, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to Poland following his meetings in Brussels, Belgium with our NATO Allies, G7 Leaders, and European Union Leaders to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and impose severe and unprecedented costs on Russia for its invasion. On Friday, March 25, President Biden will travel to Warsaw, Poland, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda. The President will discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced late Sunday night. 

While Ukraine is not a member of NATO, last week a number of leaders from NATO countries traveled to Kyiv for a solidarity meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Currently 10 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine, with three million leaving the country as refugees. Most of them have gone to Poland, while others have sought refuge in Romania and Moldova. 

For weeks the Ukrainian government has attempted to set up humanitarian corridors in order for people not fighting, specifically women and children, to leave. Russian forces have repeatedly fired up on civilians. 

Earlier this month Vice President Kamala Harris visited Poland. When asked about how refugees will be handled, she laughed before giving an answer.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Insulting WH Talking Point: We Are Running Out of COVID Relief Money, So Congress Needs to Spend More
Guy Benson
The Left Responds to Clarence Thomas' Hospitalization in Typical Fashion
Katie Pavlich
Schlichter: We Are on the Right Side
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Florida Antifa Cell Calls for National 'Mobilization' In Response to State's Parents' Rights Bill
Julio Rosas

Here's What We're Watching As Biden's SCOTUS Nominee Faces the Senate
Spencer Brown
The Way SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Handled Her Role as Public Defender Also Raises Questions
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular