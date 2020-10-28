Twitter

Twitter CEO Admits: We Have No Proof the Hunter Biden Story Is False

Oct 28, 2020
Source: (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and other big tech leaders testified in front of the Senate Commerce Committee today after blocking a New York Post story that exposed Hunter and Joe Biden's shady foreign dealings.

When the story broke two weeks ago, Twitter locked the New York Post's account and disabled the ability for users to share the link to the Biden story on the website. They also locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing the news. 

But according to Dorsey himself, Twitter has no proof the Biden story, and all of the documents presented to back it up, are false, fraudulent or a foreign influence campaign.

As of today, the New York Post is still locked out of their Twitter account. 

Dorsey also failed to answer questions about why the company censors or issues warnings on tweets from President Trump but allows calls for genocide from Iranian leaders to stand. 

