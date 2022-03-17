Donald Trump
FLASHBACK: Trump Demolished '60 Minutes' for Denying the Hunter Biden Story

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 17, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: CBS via AP

On Thursday, The New York Times confirmed emails from an abandoned laptop belonging to Hunter Biden are indeed authentic. The news of the laptop and the emails were first reported by the New York Post in October 2020. The New York Post was promptly banned from Twitter and accounts sharing the story were also banned. 

Today, the New York Times remains free to tweet their version of the story. 

"The Justice Department inquiry into the business dealings of the president’s son has remained active, with a grand jury seeking information about payments from around the world," the New York Times reports. "People familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, Mr. Archer and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity. Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation. In some of the emails, Mr. Biden displayed a familiarity with FARA, and a desire to avoid triggering it."

During an interview with 60 Minutes just days before the 2020 presidential election, host Leslie Stahl repeatedly claimed Hunter Biden's emails "couldn't be verified." She dismissed the laptop as inauthentic.

Trump was right and the Biden campaign never denied the laptop belonged to Hunter Biden. 

