DeSantis Got Pressured by a Major Corporation and Told Them No

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis received a phone call this week from Bob Chapek, the CEO of Disney. Chapek asked DeSantis to veto the Parental Rights in Education bill, which bars teachers from instructing children under the age of eight about sex.

"Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards,” the bill states.

DeSantis took the call from Chapek and then firmly stood his ground in support of the legislation.

Statement from @GovRonDeSantis Office about today’s call from Disney regarding Florida’s parental rights in education bill: pic.twitter.com/gN0ZdZpeKj — Christina Pushaw ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) March 9, 2022

"Here's what I can tell you, in the state of Florida, we are not going to allow them to inject transgenderism into kindergarten. First graders shouldn't have woke gender ideology imposed in their curriculum and that is what we're standing for because we're standing for the kids and we're standing for the parents," DeSantis said to a group of parents Thursday afternoon.

Disney is the largest corporation in the state, where Disney World is located, and DeSantis didn't budge. He also called the corporation out for their business in China.

"How do they possibly explain lining their pockets with their relationship from the Communist Party of China? Because that’s what they do, and they make a fortune, and they don’t say a word about the really brutal practices at the hands of the CCP," he continued.

The praise is rolling in for the move.

