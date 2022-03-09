Wuhan coronavirus

The Surgeon General is Calling For Dangerous Censorship, Again

Katie Pavlich
|
|
Posted: Mar 09, 2022 12:00 PM
Source: (Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is calling on tech companies to report health "misinformation" to the federal government. He's also asking for tech companies to step up their efforts to keep "misinformation" off of their platforms. 

In other words, Murthy is calling for censorship and quashing of medical views that go against the official government narrative on Wuhan coronavirus and other matters. He must have missed CDC Director Rochelle Walensky last week when she admitted information pushed out by the federal government about Wuhan coronavirus vaccine efficacy was not accurate. 

Back in early 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci worked directly with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to censor information showing Wuhan coronavirus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Fauci had an interest in censoring the information given his agency, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had given a number of grants to the lab as it was conducting illegal and dangerous gain-of-function research. 

As I covered last year

A newly surfaced email from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, which was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request from Buzzfeed, may explain why Facebook was censoring the information. 

"Tony: I wanted to send a note of thanks for your leadership and everything you're doing to make our country's response to this outbreak as effective as possible. I also wanted to share a few ideas of ways we could help you get your message out but I understand you're incredibly busy, so don't feel a need to reply unless these seem interesting," Zuckerberg wrote in an email to Fauci on March 15, 2020, adding that he wanted to help get "authoritative" information out to the masses. 

Fauci responded to Zuckerberg directly and worked with him on a number of messaging projects for the platform. 

When Fauci was asked about the lab leak theory in April 2020, he downplayed the idea. Facebook then started removing posts and conversations about the lab leak theory from their platform.

Since January 2020, Facebook has removed hundreds of posts about Wuhan coronavirus, citing "misinformation" pointed out by "fact checkers." Dr. Fauci was falsely downplaying the lab leak theory, the media called it a conspiracy theory and Facebook, using Fauci as an "authoritative" source, engaged in censorship on the topic. 

In June 2021, Facebook reversed their decision to censor information about Wuhan coronavirus being manmade or from a lab. 

"Facebook will no longer take down posts claiming that Covid-19 was man-made or manufactured, a company spokesperson told POLITICO on Wednesday, a move that acknowledges the renewed debate about the virus’ origins," POLITICO reported at the time. "Facebook’s policy tweak arrives as support surges in Washington for a fuller investigation into the origins of Covid-19 after the Wall Street Journal reported that three scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in late 2019 with symptoms consistent with the virus. The findings have reinvigorated the debate about the so-called Wuhan lab-leak theory, once dismissed as a fringe conspiracy theory."

Today, there is large consensus among scientists that the pandemic was in fact developed in a lab and was not a result of natural evolution. 

