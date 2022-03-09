The Surgeon General is Calling For Dangerous Censorship, Again

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is calling on tech companies to report health "misinformation" to the federal government. He's also asking for tech companies to step up their efforts to keep "misinformation" off of their platforms.

When YOU respond to this request by sharing your personal story, you’re providing key evidence about the reach and influence of #HealthMisinformation. Your experience also helps prove why it’s so crucial for tech companies to publicly share the research they have. 2/7 — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) March 7, 2022

We must deepen our understanding of the impact of information that is false or misleading according to the best available scientific evidence. Learning to better prevent and counter #HealthMisinformation is a critical step to prepare for the next public health emergency. 4/7 — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) March 7, 2022

You've likely seen the impact of #HealthMisinformation in inaccurate social media posts or in a loved one's confusion about conflicting information. Those recollections are powerful and can help create the urgent call to action that we need. 6/7 — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) March 7, 2022

In other words, Murthy is calling for censorship and quashing of medical views that go against the official government narrative on Wuhan coronavirus and other matters. He must have missed CDC Director Rochelle Walensky last week when she admitted information pushed out by the federal government about Wuhan coronavirus vaccine efficacy was not accurate.

Strikingly frank answer from CDC director Walensky on them being too bullish on vaccines early on

“Nobody said ‘waning’ when this vaccine is going to work, ‘oh well maybe it’ll wear off.’ Nobody said ‘well, what if…it’s not as potent against the next variant’”

H/t @adamcancryn pic.twitter.com/yPj2VKKfj4 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 4, 2022

Back in early 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci worked directly with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to censor information showing Wuhan coronavirus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Fauci had an interest in censoring the information given his agency, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had given a number of grants to the lab as it was conducting illegal and dangerous gain-of-function research.

As I covered last year:

A newly surfaced email from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, which was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request from Buzzfeed, may explain why Facebook was censoring the information. "Tony: I wanted to send a note of thanks for your leadership and everything you're doing to make our country's response to this outbreak as effective as possible. I also wanted to share a few ideas of ways we could help you get your message out but I understand you're incredibly busy, so don't feel a need to reply unless these seem interesting," Zuckerberg wrote in an email to Fauci on March 15, 2020, adding that he wanted to help get "authoritative" information out to the masses. Fauci responded to Zuckerberg directly and worked with him on a number of messaging projects for the platform. When Fauci was asked about the lab leak theory in April 2020, he downplayed the idea. Facebook then started removing posts and conversations about the lab leak theory from their platform. Since January 2020, Facebook has removed hundreds of posts about Wuhan coronavirus, citing "misinformation" pointed out by "fact checkers." Dr. Fauci was falsely downplaying the lab leak theory, the media called it a conspiracy theory and Facebook, using Fauci as an "authoritative" source, engaged in censorship on the topic.

In June 2021, Facebook reversed their decision to censor information about Wuhan coronavirus being manmade or from a lab.

"Facebook will no longer take down posts claiming that Covid-19 was man-made or manufactured, a company spokesperson told POLITICO on Wednesday, a move that acknowledges the renewed debate about the virus’ origins," POLITICO reported at the time. "Facebook’s policy tweak arrives as support surges in Washington for a fuller investigation into the origins of Covid-19 after the Wall Street Journal reported that three scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in late 2019 with symptoms consistent with the virus. The findings have reinvigorated the debate about the so-called Wuhan lab-leak theory, once dismissed as a fringe conspiracy theory."

Today, there is large consensus among scientists that the pandemic was in fact developed in a lab and was not a result of natural evolution.