CDC Director Finally Admits Realities That Used to Get People Banned

Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky explained this week that the science on Wuhan coronavirus isn't settled and that vaccines for the virus haven't been as effective as originally stated.
Walensky's comments mirror those made by a number of public officials and regular Americans observing the CDC's changing pandemic guidance since early 2020.
She continues: “I have frequently said ‘we’re going to lead with the science’…I think public heard that as ‘science is foolproof. Science is black and white.’…The truth is science is grey. And science is not always immediate.“ pic.twitter.com/lQCvoKjFp8— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 4, 2022
A number of individuals were banned from social media sites like Twitter for expressing the same sentiments months ago. Worse, NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed questioning or pushing back on his statements about the disease was an attack on science itself.
"Attacks on me, quite frankly, are attacks on science," Fauci told MSNBC last year. "If you are trying to get at me as a public health official... you're really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you're attacking science."
WATCH: Dr. Fauci referred to himself in the third person while unleashing on his critics in a heated rant on MSNBC, saying that when you attack "Dr. Anthony Fauci, you're attacking science." pic.twitter.com/3gL7V9uwbu— Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 9, 2021
The attacks on Fauci aren’t an attack on science— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 9, 2021
They are an attack on hiding behind science to lie by omission pic.twitter.com/QWFj4Sl05x