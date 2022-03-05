Wuhan coronavirus
VIP

CDC Director Finally Admits Realities That Used to Get People Banned

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 05, 2022 9:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
CDC Director Finally Admits Realities That Used to Get People Banned

Source: Shawn Thew/Pool via AP

Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky explained this week that the science on Wuhan coronavirus isn't settled and that vaccines for the virus haven't been as effective as originally stated. 

Walensky's comments mirror those made by a number of public officials and regular Americans observing the CDC's changing pandemic guidance since early 2020.

A number of individuals were banned from social media sites like Twitter for expressing the same sentiments months ago. Worse, NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed questioning or pushing back on his statements about the disease was an attack on science itself. 

"Attacks on me, quite frankly, are attacks on science," Fauci told MSNBC last year. "If you are trying to get at me as a public health official... you're really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you're attacking science." 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
John Durham Filing Says Former Clinton Campaign Lawyer's Effort to Have Indictment Dismissed Is 'Absurd'
Landon Mion
CNN Deciding to Stop Broadcasting in Russia Has Drawn Some Likely Very Unintended Reactions
Rebecca Downs
Mike Pence Says There Is 'No Room' in the Republican Party for Putin Apologists
Landon Mion
13 GOP-Led States Sue Biden Administration, Seek Records of FBI Surveillance of Parents
Landon Mion
Ted Cruz Shows He's a Leading Voice in Speaking Out Against Russia and in Favor of Energy Independence
Rebecca Downs
GOP Lawmakers Rip Lindsey Graham's Suggestion to Assassinate Putin
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular