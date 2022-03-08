border crisis
Criminals with Horrific Records Are Still Pouring Across the Border

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 08, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

The illegal immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border continues, and a potential lifting of Title 42, which forces single adult males to wait for their court hearings in Mexico, will make the situation much worse. 

As Border Patrol agents brace for yet another spring of historic numbers, criminals with violent records continue to enter the U.S. Officials note that while some of them are caught and arrested, thousands of "got-aways" are crossing undetected each month and entering American communities across the country. 

Here are some of the most recent offenders: 

During his State of the Union address last week, President Joe Biden mentioned securing the border for the first time since running for president in 2020. 

Most Popular