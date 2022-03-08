Criminals with Horrific Records Are Still Pouring Across the Border

The illegal immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border continues, and a potential lifting of Title 42, which forces single adult males to wait for their court hearings in Mexico, will make the situation much worse.

As Border Patrol agents brace for yet another spring of historic numbers, criminals with violent records continue to enter the U.S. Officials note that while some of them are caught and arrested, thousands of "got-aways" are crossing undetected each month and entering American communities across the country.