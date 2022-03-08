Criminals with Horrific Records Are Still Pouring Across the Border

The illegal immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border continues, and a potential lifting of Title 42, which forces single adult males to wait for their court hearings in Mexico, will make the situation much worse.
As Border Patrol agents brace for yet another spring of historic numbers, criminals with violent records continue to enter the U.S. Officials note that while some of them are caught and arrested, thousands of "got-aways" are crossing undetected each month and entering American communities across the country.
Reporter: "Has there been any discussion on ending Title 42?...This is obviously a policy that has been kept...b/c of the pandemic. Has there been discussions on ending that?"— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 3, 2022
Psaki: "Well, that is a decision for the CDC...I believe Dr. Walensky said...she's reviewing that." pic.twitter.com/gzyvjQ8lQ4
NEW: Per DHS source, since October 1st, Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector alone has seen:— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 8, 2022
- 211,882 migrant encounters, a 92% increase over the same time last year.
- 30,781 unaccompanied kids (185% increase).
- 67,185 family units (206% increase).@FoxNews
Here are some of the most recent offenders:
NEW: Border Patrol in the Tucson, AZ sector report they arrested this sex predator from MX after he crossed illegally. Has previous conviction of sexual conduct w/ a minor.— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 2, 2022
Del Rio sector agents also report arresting a man w/ conviction for child molestation in Indiana. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ld8054Qcrz
A Mexican national previously convicted of a sex crime was encountered with a 15 year old unaccompanied migrant near Brownsville, TX, shortly after illegally entering the U.S.— Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 7, 2022
3 other criminal noncitizens were also arrested in recent days.
Details:https://t.co/Awr9pzBvA5 pic.twitter.com/l8HrqwaifE
Within 48 hours, #RGV agents arrested three sex offenders and three gang members after entering the U.S. illegally.— Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 4, 2022
Border Patrol agents are working diligently to keep these criminals from entering our communities.
Details: ??https://t.co/OT9RQ6vBaT pic.twitter.com/VlgocOVw7e
A Mexican national with ties to the Gulf Cartel was amongst a group of 6 undocumented migrants apprehended by McAllen #usbp agents.— Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 2, 2022
That same day, agents in Harlingen arrested a gang member with a history of violent crimes.
Details ??https://t.co/vCUK960K4U pic.twitter.com/QQK1QMr4ps
FOUR MS-13 GANG MEMBERS ARRESTED??— Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) February 17, 2022
This week, agents apprehended four members of a notorious Salvadoran gang. Three of them have multiple removals from the U.S. #crossingourborder
Details: ??https://t.co/ik3M6QzZUW pic.twitter.com/0LUqywuoWr
Since yesterday evening, our agents apprehended a first degree murderer and a sex offender attempting to evade apprehension.— Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) March 3, 2022
Perfect example as to the importance of having our agents out in the field safeguarding our communities.
Read more here: https://t.co/2gGGmUKK8o pic.twitter.com/QHtsAZoofa
During his State of the Union address last week, President Joe Biden mentioned securing the border for the first time since running for president in 2020.