Russia Issues Unworkable Terms for a Ceasefire

After a weekend of targeting and killing civilians in Ukraine, the Russian government issued a series of terms for a ceasefire Monday morning.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov told reporters that these positions have been put to Ukraine ahead of the talks today. — Patrick Reevell (@Reevellp) March 7, 2022

Given Russia's behavior and record of distrust, the terms are unworkable.

Two persons close to the Russia-Ukraine negotiations (including back channel talks) tell me Russia proposed (1) Zelensky remains pro forma president but Russia appoints Boiko as PM, (2) Ukraine recognizes L/DNR and Crimea, (3) No NATO. Ze told them emphatically no. — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) March 7, 2022

President Vladimir Putin's forces continue to shell civilians attempting to flee to safety. Entire families are being killed in the streets, and humanitarian routes are being bombed.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES: Today I witnessed Russian troops deliberately targeting civilians fleeing for their lives from the village of Irpin. At least three members of a family of four were killed in front of me. @nytimes https://t.co/lR0a5FRpXX — lynsey addario (@lynseyaddario) March 6, 2022

So far, 1.4 million Ukrainian refugees have made it to Poland and Moldova. Men under the age of 60 are being turned back to fight.