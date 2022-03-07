Russia

Russia Issues Unworkable Terms for a Ceasefire

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 07, 2022 8:50 AM
Source: Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

After a weekend of targeting and killing civilians in Ukraine, the Russian government issued a series of terms for a ceasefire Monday morning. 

Given Russia's behavior and record of distrust, the terms are unworkable. 

President Vladimir Putin's forces continue to shell civilians attempting to flee to safety. Entire families are being killed in the streets, and humanitarian routes are being bombed. 

So far, 1.4 million Ukrainian refugees have made it to Poland and Moldova. Men under the age of 60 are being turned back to fight. 

