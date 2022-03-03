Biden Botches a Major Detail About Who is Firing Missiles at Civilians

During remarks ahead of a meeting with his Cabinet at the White House Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden said missiles were being fired at civilians in Russian cities. That isn't true. Russian forces are currently firing missiles into Ukrainian cities and targeting civilians.

Biden says Ukrainians are hiding in subways from missiles being fired "indiscriminately into RUSSIAN cities." pic.twitter.com/SuERoYaam2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2022

Russian state run media has been falsely accusing Ukraine of firing on Russian cities to justify President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion into the country, ensuring they will use Biden's remarks to bolster their propaganda campaign.

In January Biden caused major headaches around the globe after saying a "minor incursion" by Russia into Ukraine may be acceptable.

"I think what you're going to see is that Russia will be held accountable if it invades. And it depends on what it does. It's one thing if it's a minor incursion and then we end up having a fight about what to do and not do, et cetera," Biden said at the time.

"The White House on Thursday sought to clarify remarks by President Biden about the consequences of a 'minor incursion' by Russia into Ukraine that appeared to undermine weeks of intense U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at stopping an invasion of the former Soviet republic," the Los Angeles Times reported. "Officials in Kyiv reacted angrily to Biden’s comments at a news conference Wednesday in which he appeared to wobble on backing Ukraine if it were attacked by its larger neighbor. An array of U.S. lawmakers and world leaders also expressed dismay at Biden’s comments, with some saying the president appeared to offer his Russian counterpart a green light to launch a limited invasion."