Jen Psaki Notices an Interesting Pattern About Putin's Invasions

During an interview with CNN Wednesday morning, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about President Vladimir Putin's ongoing assault on Ukraine, where he is targeting civilians, media outlets and hospitals. Russian troops are also reportedly blocking civilians from evacuating major cities.

After the anchor pointed out troop movements on a map, Psaki pointed out a pattern.

"I was at the State Department, the President was the Vice President the last time Putin invaded Ukraine," Psaki said.

Jen Psaki points out that the last time Biden was in the White House, Putin also invaded Ukraine.



Does she think that's a good thing?

While Putin invaded Ukraine during the Obama administration in 2014 and is doing so now under the President Biden, he didn't do so during the Trump administration.

"If properly handled, there was absolutely no reason that the situation currently happening in Ukraine should have happened at all. I know Vladimir Putin very well, and he would have never done during the Trump Administration what he is doing now, no way! Russia has become very very rich during the Biden Administration, with oil prices doubling and soon to be tripling and quadrupling," Trump released in a recent statement. "The weak sanctions are insignificant relative to taking over a country and a massive piece of strategically located land. Now it has begun, oil prices are going higher and higher, and Putin is not only getting what he always wanted, but getting, because of the oil and gas surge, richer and richer. The U.S. was energy independent under the Trump Administration, an independence that we had never obtained before, and oil prices would have remained low. Now, what a mess our Country is in!"