Hillary Clinton Has Thoughts About Giving Aid and Comfort to Russia

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton went on MSNBC this morning to discuss the war Russia is waging on Ukraine. During a back and forth with the show hosts, Clinton proclaimed Americans who give "comfort" to Putin must be "called out."
We have to make sure that within our own country, we are calling out people giving aid and comfort to Putin and siding with autocrats against the global cause of democracy. pic.twitter.com/6R11vmtkKP— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 28, 2022
Clinton posted her remarks on Twitter and from there, things did not go well.
Well, OK: You secretly created and funded the Russia collusion hoax, using an agent of a Russian oligarch, damaging our republic and national security and helping a foreign policy that has put us in a dangerous position Putin is taking advantage of. Consider yourself called out.— Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 28, 2022
Please comment on Skolkovo. Thanks! https://t.co/d2JLhTyPyz— Nick Short ?? (@PoliticalShort) February 28, 2022
Your campaign hired a foreign agent of a sanctioned Russian oligarch to spread lies to delegitimize American democracy, all because you couldn’t find Wisconsin on a map. Sit this one out, Gammy. https://t.co/y85wq8khXk— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 28, 2022
Never forget. Hillary Clinton recklessly jeopardized national security for personal gain by fabricating evidence of collusion between an American president and the Kremlin. https://t.co/er77FZTPlf— Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 28, 2022
You made a “reset” months after Russia invaded Georgia.— Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 28, 2022
Your foundation got millions from Russia-gov-backed investors who needed the Obama Admin/you to sign off on the sale of Uranium 1.
Your COS at State got paid while at State from a guy who was key at the foundation.
Pls! pic.twitter.com/l72B8xRogj