Did You Catch What Elon Musk Did Over the Weekend?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Feb 28, 2022 1:05 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Over the weekend as Russia continued its invasion into Ukraine, billionaire Elon Musk was asked by Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to help the country as threats of a communication blackout were escalating. 

Within hours of the request, Musk delivered and announced the launch of his Starlink communications system over the country. 

"Starlink internet works by sending information through the vacuum of space, where it travels much faster than in fiber-optic cable and can reach far more people and places. While most satellite internet services today come from single geostationary satellites that orbit the planet at about 35,000km, Starlink is a constellation of multiple satellites that orbit the planet much closer to Earth, at about 550km, and cover the entire globe," Starlink explains. "Because Starlink satellites are in a low orbit, the round-trip data time between the user and the satellite – also known as latency – is much lower than with satellites in geostationary orbit. This enables Starlink to deliver services like online gaming that are usually not possible on other satellite broadband systems."

