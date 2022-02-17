Youngkin Gives a Key Reminder About Recent Mask Victory

Members of the leftist media and teacher union controlled school boards continue to meltdown over mask mandates being lifted in states across the country.

In Virginia this week, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin hosted an event in Richmond to celebrate legislation that allows parents to op-out of masking their children at school. In the lead up to Youngkin signing the legislation, he was widely criticized and Republicans were accused of putting the health of teachers and students at risk.

But during an interview with CBS Morning Thursday, Youngkin reminded the anchor and viewers that the legislation passed because Republicans and Democrats voted for it.

.@GovernorVA Youngkin to @CBSMornings on Virginia's new mask law: "I was just very honored to be partnering w/Democrats & Republicans...to sign that bill...This bill now into law reflects the fact that parents are best...positioned to make these decisions for their kids." pic.twitter.com/Letj92Y9fr — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 17, 2022

A very full #Leesburg Diner this morning as @GlennYoungkin takes a victory lap on school #maskmandate and moves on to his #tax cut plan. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/iXIry0vFxK — Melanie Alnwick (@fox5melanie) February 17, 2022

Virginia’s new Governor Glenn Youngkin signs bill outlawing school mask mandates in the state, handing the pen to a girl who was suspended nine times from school for not wearing a mask.pic.twitter.com/ZpSCAJ944k — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) February 16, 2022

Parents in northern Virginia, where districts sued to keep mask mandates for all students in place, are especially grateful.