Youngkin Gives a Key Reminder About Recent Mask Victory

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Feb 17, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Members of the leftist media and teacher union controlled school boards continue to meltdown over mask mandates being lifted in states across the country. 

In Virginia this week, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin hosted an event in Richmond to celebrate legislation that allows parents to op-out of masking their children at school. In the lead up to Youngkin signing the legislation, he was widely criticized and Republicans were accused of putting the health of teachers and students at risk. 

But during an interview with CBS Morning Thursday, Youngkin reminded the anchor and viewers that the legislation passed because Republicans and Democrats voted for it. 

Parents in northern Virginia, where districts sued to keep mask mandates for all students in place, are especially grateful. 

  
  
