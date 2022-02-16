Americans are Being Harassed for Donating to Canadian Truckers

Over the weekend Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officially announced the criminalization of truckers participating in peaceful protests against vaccine mandates and other Wuhan coronavirus restrictions in the country. Bank accounts are being frozen and assets are being stolen by the government.

The Trudeau administration is going to freeze crowdfunding institutions, cryptocurrency transactions, corporate, and personal bank accounts that support the Canadian truckers.



"We are broadening the scope of Canada's anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules..." pic.twitter.com/oUwsXyKUZL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 14, 2022

Now Americans, Canadians and others who donated to the cause are being harassed by reporters after their information was hacked and released.

The Washington Post is contacting people whose donation info was leaked and who gave as little as 40 dollars to the truckers to ask them why they did so



Email provided to me by a source pic.twitter.com/qbzebYyHiP — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 16, 2022

So, @Twitter went to the mat to protect Hunter Biden during the campaign using the "hacked materials" excuse to literally ban the NY Post and other news outlets from mentioning it.



Meanwhile, this jackass brags about having hacked GiveSendGo and it remains up for days. pic.twitter.com/ELsqNr734M — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 16, 2022

After her $250 GiveSendGo donation was leaked, "We got a call from the team saying, 'We're getting phone calls here . . . They’re threatening to throw bricks through our window. They’re threatening to come and get us.'" The gelato shop is now closed. https://t.co/Lijgv27u3F — Helen Andrews (@herandrews) February 16, 2022

For those just tuning in, someone hacked a list of FreedomConvoy donors from GiveSendGo, and now several major Canadian media outlets are calling the donors. Some donors are also being harassed and threatened by some members of the public. This may be legal but is it ethical? https://t.co/ev1voz4IEP — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) February 16, 2022

Meanwhile, despite threats of forced removal a number of truckers plan to stay put until mandates are lifted.