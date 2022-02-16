masks

Americans are Being Harassed for Donating to Canadian Truckers

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Feb 16, 2022
Source: (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Over the weekend Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officially announced the criminalization of truckers participating in peaceful protests against vaccine mandates and other Wuhan coronavirus restrictions in the country. Bank accounts are being frozen and assets are being stolen by the government. 

Now Americans, Canadians and others who donated to the cause are being harassed by reporters after their information was hacked and released. 

Meanwhile, despite threats of forced removal a number of truckers plan to stay put until mandates are lifted. 

