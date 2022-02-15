Tulsi Gabbard Points Out the 'Biggest Threat' to U.S. Democracy

For years the leftist media and Democrats have issued warnings about "threats" to American democracy and yet, much of it was projection.

As reported over the weekend, Special Counsel John Durham confirmed the Clinton campaign hired a technology company to infiltrate servers at Trump Tower and while President Donald Trump was in the White House. In other words, they were spying.

Former Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is sounding that alarm about true threats to American democracy and where they are coming from.

The Durham investigation has shown that the biggest threat to our democracy is not some foreign country, but rather the Power Elite led by the likes of Hillary Clinton and her co-conspirators in the mainstream media & security state who work to undermine our democracy from within — Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) February 15, 2022

The Durham investigation makes clear that Hillary Clinton and the power elite spied on the Trump campaign and White House, undermining our democracy, launching us into a new Cold War, endangering America and the world. Clinton and her warmongers must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/uDaeo6ak5a — Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) February 15, 2022

Meanwhile Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who played a major role in the development of the false Russia narrative against the Trump campaign, is still working in his post at the White House. The White House press team is refusing to comment on the situation.

"That's something I can't speak to from this podium, so I refer you to the Department of Justice," Deputy White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.