FISA

Tulsi Gabbard Points Out the 'Biggest Threat' to U.S. Democracy

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Feb 15, 2022 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Tulsi Gabbard Points Out the 'Biggest Threat' to U.S. Democracy

Source: (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

For years the leftist media and Democrats have issued warnings about "threats" to American democracy and yet, much of it was projection. 

As reported over the weekend, Special Counsel John Durham confirmed the Clinton campaign hired a technology company to infiltrate servers at Trump Tower and while President Donald Trump was in the White House. In other words, they were spying. 

Former Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is sounding that alarm about true threats to American democracy and where they are coming from. 

Meanwhile Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who played a major role in the development of the false Russia narrative against the Trump campaign, is still working in his post at the White House. The White House press team is refusing to comment on the situation. 

"That's something I can't speak to from this podium, so I refer you to the Department of Justice," Deputy White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Flashback: Liberal Media Told Us 'There Was No Spying' on Trump
Spencer Brown
Canadian Civil Liberties Association: Trudeau's Emergencies Act Invocation Is Not Legitimate
Matt Vespa
New Poll Shows How Much Support Canadian Truckers Have From Americans
Katie Pavlich

El Salvador's President Absolutely Nails What's Happened to Canada's International Credibility
Leah Barkoukis
Oh, So That's Why The New York Times Didn't Cover Latest Durham Bombshell
Spencer Brown
More Than 1,400 New York City Workers Were Fired for Defying Vaccine Mandate
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular