wuhan coronavirus

Psaki Doubles Down on Masking Kids

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Feb 07, 2022 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Psaki Doubles Down on Masking Kids

Source: (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

As Democratic governors start to withdraw mask mandates for kids in schools, the White House is doubling down on the unscientific and harmful practice. 

The White House uses the Centers for Disease Control to set policy. A study put out by the CDC justifying masking in schools was deeply flawed.

"The agency’s director has said, repeatedly, that schools without mask mandates have triple the risk of COVID outbreaks. That claim is based on very shaky science," The Atlantic reports. "Scientists generally agree that, according to the research literature, wearing masks can help protect people from the coronavirus, but the precise extent of that protection, particularly in schools, remains unknown—and it might be very small. What data do exist have been interpreted into guidance in many different ways. The World Health Organization, for example, does not recommend masks for children under age 6. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control recommends against the use of masks for any children in primary school."

Meanwhile, Democratic Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey is withdrawing the state's mask mandate for schools. 

Long before Murphy, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order barring local school districts from forcing children to mask up. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Biden Grant Program to Fund Free Crack Pipes for 'Equity'
Spencer Brown
Why Gigi Sohn, Biden's Angel of Death for Conservative Media, Might Be In Trouble
Matt Vespa
Eyeroll: MSNBC Guest's Take on True Meaning Behind 'Make America Great Again' Will Make You Laugh
Matt Vespa
Joe Rogan Just Got an Offer That May Have Him Thinking Twice About Spotify
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CDC Makes Major Admission About Rushed Vaccine Timeline and Heart Inflammation
Katie Pavlich
Americans Are Fed Up with Government Regulations and Woke Corporations: Gallup
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular