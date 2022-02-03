New Yorkers Welcome Biden to the City But Not in the Way You'd Expect

President Joe Biden is in New York City today in an effort to allegedly fight crime and back the police.

"The President and the Attorney General will join Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul at NYPD Headquarters for a Gun Violence Strategies Partnership meeting. The President will discuss his Administration’s comprehensive strategy to combat gun crime, which includes historic levels of funding for cities and states to put more cops on the beat and invest in community violence prevention and intervention programs, as well as stepped up federal law enforcement efforts against illegal gun traffickers. This meeting will have a pool spray at the top," the White House released about Biden's schedule. "After, the President, the Attorney General, Mayor Eric Adams, and Governor Kathy Hochul will visit a New York City Public School, where the President will discuss community violence intervention programs with local leaders."

Upon arrival, Biden was greeted by a residents carrying "Let's Go Brandon" flags. They made their way onto a live MSNBC broadcast.

Shoutout to this absolute legend with a "Let's Go Brandon" flag in the background of MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/jIApfuOSYg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 3, 2022

But New York isn't the only place where people disapprove of Biden's job performance. For the first time, he's sitting below former President Trump.

It's official: for the first time, Trump's approval rating is higher than Biden's at this point in office, 41.9% to 41.3% pic.twitter.com/CDDTPfdEMw — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) February 2, 2022

Biden is also losing support within his own party. From recent Pew polling: