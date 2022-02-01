Tulsi Gabbard Explains Why Kamala Harris Has Been a 'Disaster'

President Joe Biden is set to meet with Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin and Ranking Member Chuck Grassley Tuesday at the White House ahead of a Supreme Court confirmation battle in the coming months.

Last week when Justice Stephen Breyer officially announced his retirement, President Biden reaffirmed he plans to pick a black woman as his replacement.

BIDEN: "I've made no decision except one...that person will be the first black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court." pic.twitter.com/zmZCsz9EEA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 27, 2022

But the idea of choosing a nominee based on skin color rather than merit isn't sitting well with the American people. A new ABC News/Ipsos poll shows nearly 80 percent of Americans are opposed to Biden choosing a nominee based on race.

"Just over three-quarters of Americans (76%) want Biden to consider "all possible nominees." Just 23% want him to automatically follow through on his history-making commitment that the White House seems keen on seeing through," ABC reports.

Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is also weighing in and noting this type of selection process is not good for the country or for the individual chosen for the job.

Biden chose Harris as his VP because of the color of her skin and sex—not qualification. She's been a disaster. Now he promises to choose Supreme Court nominee on the same?criteria.?Identity politics is destroying our country. — Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) January 31, 2022

Despite her previously failings, Vice President Harris will closely advise President Biden on the nomination process.