After Leaked Announcement, Breyer to Make His Retirement Official

Posted: Jan 27, 2022 11:45 AM
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will officially announce his retirement from the White House Thursday afternoon. He will be joined by President Joe Biden, who is expected to give remarks from the Roosevelt Room. Daily press guidance was updated with the event late Thursday morning.

The announcement comes 24 hours after news broke through the media that Breyer was retiring. The news did not come through Breyer or from the Surpreme Court, prompting questions about a politically motivated leak from the White House. Breyer was reportedly upset about the news and "blindsided."

On the 2020 campaign trail President Joe Biden vowed to nominate a black woman if a vacancy on the Supreme Court became available. During the daily briefing at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Biden intends to make good on that promise. 

"The President has stated and reiterated his commitment to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court and certainly stands by that," Psaki said.

 No word yet on a short list from Biden about who he might pick as the nominee. 

