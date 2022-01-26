Supreme Court

Oh My: Breyer Wasn't Ready to Announce His Retirement...So Who Leaked It?

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jan 26, 2022 3:25 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has not made an official announcement about retiring at the end of the current term but that hasn't stopped news of his departure from spreading like wildfire in Washington D.C. and around the country. 

Reportedly, Breyer is "upset" about the way the announcement was made and did not plan on breaking the news today.

The news was leaked, by who is still unknown. 

For months far-left activists have tried to push Breyer out in order for President Joe Biden to replace him. 

The White House continues to claim they were unaware of Breyer's plans to announce his retirement. 

Others aren't convinced. 

