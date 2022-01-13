Joe Biden

Another One? Biden Keeps Getting Snubbed

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 13, 2022 2:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Another One? Biden Keeps Getting Snubbed

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Earlier this week President Joe Biden made a trip to Atlanta for a speech on "voting rights." Failed gubernatorial candidate and high profile activist Stacey Abrams, who many on the left credit with flipping Georgia's U.S. Senate seats blue, had a "scheduling conflict" and did not attend his remarks.  

Today, Biden is headed to Capitol Hill in an effort to convince Democrats to blow up the filibuster in order to federalize elections and eliminate voter identification at the polls. Despite being tasked with the issue months ago, Vice President Kamala Harris won't attend. 

During a separate trip to Capitol Hill Wednesday, Biden attempted to visit Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell was unavailable when Biden walked into his office and only spoke with front office staff. 

Meanwhile, Biden's poll numbers continue to crater.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Biden's Vaccine Mandates
Katie Pavlich
FILIBUSTED: Sinema Kills Dems' Election Power-Grab
Spencer Brown
Here’s What’s Odd About the Interview Process Regarding the Police Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt
Matt Vespa
McConnell Rips into Biden: 'Incorrect, Incoherent, Profoundly Unpresidential'
VIP
Guy Benson

What Biden's Judicial Nominee Had to Say About Florida
Spencer Brown
Report: Over 700,000 People Relocated From Three Democratic States During the Pandemic
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular