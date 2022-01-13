Another One? Biden Keeps Getting Snubbed

Earlier this week President Joe Biden made a trip to Atlanta for a speech on "voting rights." Failed gubernatorial candidate and high profile activist Stacey Abrams, who many on the left credit with flipping Georgia's U.S. Senate seats blue, had a "scheduling conflict" and did not attend his remarks.

FOX confirms Stacey Abrams will not attend Biden speech today in Georgia. An aide tells FOX: She has a conflict and expressed her support, pointing to this tweet https://t.co/Imppxh2Lqb — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) January 11, 2022

Today, Biden is headed to Capitol Hill in an effort to convince Democrats to blow up the filibuster in order to federalize elections and eliminate voter identification at the polls. Despite being tasked with the issue months ago, Vice President Kamala Harris won't attend.

.@VP Kamala Harris' office confirms that she will not join President Biden when he meets with Senate Democrats for a last effort push for voting rights later this afternoon. A reminder that Harris was tapped to lead the administration's efforts on voting rights back in June. — Tim Perry (@tperry518) January 13, 2022

During a separate trip to Capitol Hill Wednesday, Biden attempted to visit Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell was unavailable when Biden walked into his office and only spoke with front office staff.

Biden stopped by McConnell's office, but McConnell was not there.

“I think I’ve said how I felt about what he did yesterday," McConnell said later after they did not connect, per my stellar Hill colleagues @FoxReports @alizaslav & @tedbarrettcnn https://t.co/8vQtgTIWxg — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Biden's poll numbers continue to crater.