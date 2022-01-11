Joe Biden Revives 'Jim Crow 2.0' Lies About Georgia Voting Laws

President Joe Biden traveled to Georgia Tuesday to revive false claims of "Jim Crow 2.0" against Republicans and widely supported voter integrity laws in Georgia.

Joe is back to calling election integrity efforts "Jim Crow 2.0" pic.twitter.com/CeraLgK0ze — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2022

Biden is essentially claiming that if you support voter ID laws or oppose ballot harvesting, you're morally equivalent to segregationists or people who beat and abused minorities during Jim Crow.



Your president of the United States. #electionintegrity pic.twitter.com/aqkz7mmNQS — John Cooper (@thejcoop) January 11, 2022

Up until the speech and in recent months, Biden has said eliminating the filibuster in order to federalize elections in favor of Democrats, was being considered. Today, he forcefully backed the move.

"I support changing the Senate rules whichever way they need to be changed," Biden said.

BIDEN: "In America, the majority should rule in the United States Senate." pic.twitter.com/pMhiYwT7ZO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2022

For decades, Biden defended the filibuster as a crucial tool for the Senate, regardless of which political party held the majority.

"The nuclear option would transform the Senate from the so-called cooling saucer our Founding Fathers talked about to cool the passions of the day to a pure majoritarian body like a Parliament," Biden said in 2005.

On the 2020 campaign train, Biden told voters he supported keeping the Senate rules.

FLASHBACK to 2019 when Joe Biden said he does not support abolishing the filibuster. #FilibusterFlipFlop pic.twitter.com/hbwfO6GnF8 — America Rising (@AmericaRising) January 11, 2022

Finally, Biden said it was time for Senators to make a choice between the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and former Democratic governor and infamous segregationist George Wallace. Interestingly, Biden has already chosen Wallace.

FLASHBACK: Joe Biden once bragged about being praised by George Wallace. pic.twitter.com/kXhHBRLtrI — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) January 11, 2022

Well, we know Joe Biden would probably have sided with his fellow Democrat, George Wallace https://t.co/br9KgX6z7i https://t.co/DIVSp15ot3 pic.twitter.com/MmiNuZxSya — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 11, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris introduced Biden before his remarks and piled on the false claims.

HARRIS: "There is nothing normal about a law that makes it illegal to pass out water or food to people standing in long voting lines." pic.twitter.com/v6kNrwNyEV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2022

It is not illegal to hand out water or food in Georgia voting lines. Like other states, there are laws about electioneering within a certain range of polling stations and voting booths.

False claims, like ones made by Biden and Harris Tuesday, cost Atlanta the Major League Baseball All-Star Game last fall and damaged Stacey Abrams' second run for the governor's mansion. The city missed on millions of badly needed revenue dollars.