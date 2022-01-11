Filibuster

Joe Biden Revives 'Jim Crow 2.0' Lies About Georgia Voting Laws

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jan 11, 2022 5:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden traveled to Georgia Tuesday to revive false claims of "Jim Crow 2.0" against Republicans and widely supported voter integrity laws in Georgia. 

Up until the speech and in recent months, Biden has said eliminating the filibuster in order to federalize elections in favor of Democrats, was being considered. Today, he forcefully backed the move. 

"I support changing the Senate rules whichever way they need to be changed," Biden said. 

For decades, Biden defended the filibuster as a crucial tool for the Senate, regardless of which political party held the majority. 

 "The nuclear option would transform the Senate from the so-called cooling saucer our Founding Fathers talked about to cool the passions of the day to a pure majoritarian body like a Parliament," Biden said in 2005. 

On the 2020 campaign train, Biden told voters he supported keeping the Senate rules.

Finally, Biden said it was time for Senators to make a choice between the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and former Democratic governor and infamous segregationist George Wallace. Interestingly, Biden has already chosen Wallace. 

Vice President Kamala Harris introduced Biden before his remarks and piled on the false claims. 

It is not illegal to hand out water or food in Georgia voting lines. Like other states, there are laws about electioneering within a certain range of polling stations and voting booths. 

False claims, like ones made by Biden and Harris Tuesday, cost Atlanta the Major League Baseball All-Star Game last fall and damaged Stacey Abrams' second run for the governor's mansion. The city missed on millions of badly needed revenue dollars. 

