People Around the World are Protesting Government Vaccine Mandates

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule on the constitutionality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates for private businesses and federal contractors, countries in Europe that have already implemented wide spread vaccine passports are feeling the heat from citizens.

Widespread protests against medical apartheid already implemented from Germany to France, where French President Emmanuel Macron said he wants to "piss off" the unvaccinated and eliminate them from public life, have become a regular occurrence.

Germany:

Germany marches this weekend to end the new medical police state. pic.twitter.com/v1L2TpxBfR — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) January 10, 2022

France:

This weekends protest in Paris against COVID law was so big the police couldn’t stop it. pic.twitter.com/EAXCVYgx4d — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) January 9, 2022

Austria:

While the Austrian government tries to divide the unvaxx’d and the vaxx’d, the free people of Vienna just party in the streets. pic.twitter.com/hXSLRxwpEz — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) January 10, 2022

Steyr, Austria marches tonight to end COVID restrictions. pic.twitter.com/Djk7ICWqLN — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) January 10, 2022

Italy:

Verona, Italy protests this weekend against COVID law. pic.twitter.com/dpJKb6RzZi — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) January 9, 2022

Belgium:

Czech Republic:

Meanwhile up north in Canada, people are also taking to the streets.