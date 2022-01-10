wuhan coronavirus

People Around the World are Protesting Government Vaccine Mandates

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 10, 2022 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule on the constitutionality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates for private businesses and federal contractors, countries in Europe that have already implemented wide spread vaccine passports are feeling the heat from citizens. 

Widespread protests against medical apartheid already implemented from Germany to France, where French President Emmanuel Macron said he wants to "piss off" the unvaccinated and eliminate them from public life, have become a regular occurrence. 

Germany: 

France: 

Austria: 

Italy: 

Belgium: 

Czech Republic:

Meanwhile up north in Canada, people are also taking to the streets. 

