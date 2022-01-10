Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC Gets Roasted with Her Own Standard

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 10, 2022 12:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Last week Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is a big fan of Wuhan coronavirus mandates like mask wearing and vaccine passports, was caught partying in the free state of Florida. While her home district in Queens, New York requires masking and vaccine passports at restaurants and indoor events, AOC wasn't wearing one in Miami. 

When called out on her hypocrisy, Ocasio-Cortez responded by saying critics were upset they couldn't date her. 

Shortly after returning from her trip, Ocasio-Cortez became symptomatic with Wuhan coronavirus. 

The news prompted critics to hold the Congresswoman accountable to her own standards. 

Most Popular