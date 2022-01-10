AOC Gets Roasted with Her Own Standard

Last week Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is a big fan of Wuhan coronavirus mandates like mask wearing and vaccine passports, was caught partying in the free state of Florida. While her home district in Queens, New York requires masking and vaccine passports at restaurants and indoor events, AOC wasn't wearing one in Miami.

NEW—AOC spotted partying maskless at crowded bar during Miami vacation https://t.co/pgGs3tyVfy — Election Wizard ???? (@ElectionWiz) January 3, 2022

Another day, another @AOC sighting in Florida.



Maskless at a drag bar of course. pic.twitter.com/PeQ0WLfSSP — Eric Spracklen???? (@EricSpracklen) January 2, 2022

When called out on her hypocrisy, Ocasio-Cortez responded by saying critics were upset they couldn't date her.

If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet.



Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

Shortly after returning from her trip, Ocasio-Cortez became symptomatic with Wuhan coronavirus.

The news prompted critics to hold the Congresswoman accountable to her own standards.

Oh my gosh. If @aoc was a Republican every headline tomorrow would be: “Congresswoman Goes Maskless in Florida, Flaunts Social Distancing, Contracts Covid” pic.twitter.com/dLLctR1TBm — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) January 9, 2022

AOC Accuses COVID Virus Of Just Wanting To Date Her https://t.co/a7OTfv079Y — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 9, 2022