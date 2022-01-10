AOC Gets Roasted with Her Own Standard

Last week Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is a big fan of Wuhan coronavirus mandates like mask wearing and vaccine passports, was caught partying in the free state of Florida. While her home district in Queens, New York requires masking and vaccine passports at restaurants and indoor events, AOC wasn't wearing one in Miami.
NEW—AOC spotted partying maskless at crowded bar during Miami vacation https://t.co/pgGs3tyVfy— Election Wizard ???? (@ElectionWiz) January 3, 2022
Another day, another @AOC sighting in Florida.— Eric Spracklen???? (@EricSpracklen) January 2, 2022
Maskless at a drag bar of course. pic.twitter.com/PeQ0WLfSSP
When called out on her hypocrisy, Ocasio-Cortez responded by saying critics were upset they couldn't date her.
If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021
Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ
Shortly after returning from her trip, Ocasio-Cortez became symptomatic with Wuhan coronavirus.
January 9, 2022
The news prompted critics to hold the Congresswoman accountable to her own standards.
Oh my gosh. If @aoc was a Republican every headline tomorrow would be: “Congresswoman Goes Maskless in Florida, Flaunts Social Distancing, Contracts Covid” pic.twitter.com/dLLctR1TBm— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) January 9, 2022
AOC Accuses COVID Virus Of Just Wanting To Date Her https://t.co/a7OTfv079Y— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 9, 2022
AOC only got covid because covid is obsessed with her boyfriend's feet https://t.co/7Pd46Yt8nW— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 10, 2022