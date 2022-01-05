Another Ron Klain Tweet Has Aged Very Poorly

When Joe Biden campaigned for President back in 2020, his surrogates and campaign officials regularly criticized President Donald Trump and his administration for a lack of Wuhan coronavirus testing. Through Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration was able to develop a number of tests from scratch and in record time.

Regardless, the criticism rolled in, and President Joe Biden's current chief of staff was leading the way.

Testing still isn't fixed. Testing still isn't fixed. Testing still isn't fixed. We are the richest country on Earth, and we don't have enough SWABS. Testing still isn't fixed. Testing still isn't fixed. pic.twitter.com/aa3oxDASl1 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) June 26, 2020

But nearly two years later and one year into the Biden administration, there is a massive testing shortage as the latest variant of the virus sweeps the country. Shortages continue as people become ill and as employers require negative tests in order for individuals to return to work. The same is happening with kids trying to get back to the classroom.

January 5, 2022: Testing still isn’t fixed! Testing still isn’t fixed! https://t.co/YTwnGsK31l — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 5, 2022

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged the effort to send Americans tests through the mail still isn't underway, and the government website to sign up hasn't been launched yet.