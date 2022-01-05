wuhan coronavirus

Another Ron Klain Tweet Has Aged Very Poorly

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 05, 2022 1:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
Another Ron Klain Tweet Has Aged Very Poorly

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

When Joe Biden campaigned for President back in 2020, his surrogates and campaign officials regularly criticized President Donald Trump and his administration for a lack of Wuhan coronavirus testing. Through Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration was able to develop a number of tests from scratch and in record time. 

Regardless, the criticism rolled in, and President Joe Biden's current chief of staff was leading the way. 

But nearly two years later and one year into the Biden administration, there is a massive testing shortage as the latest variant of the virus sweeps the country. Shortages continue as people become ill and as employers require negative tests in order for individuals to return to work. The same is happening with kids trying to get back to the classroom. 

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged the effort to send Americans tests through the mail still isn't underway, and the government website to sign up hasn't been launched yet. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Oh, We Have Another Kamala Harris Staffer Who Decided to Run for the Hills
Matt Vespa
Reporter Asks Jen Psaki: Why Isn't Biden Scolding Unvaccinated Americans More?
Julio Rosas

What Did Teachers' Unions Do with Billions of Tax Dollars?
Katie Pavlich
Video: Dana Perino Goes Off On Biden White House's COVID Policy and Messaging
Guy Benson

Who Saw This Coming? The New Term for 'Fully Vaccinated' Has Arrived
Leah Barkoukis
CNN Medical Guest: We Need to Do More to Punish Unvaccinated Americans
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular