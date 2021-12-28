'This is Gross': Swarm of NYPD Officers Harass a Child For Not Having a Vaccine Passport

The New York City Police Department is enforcing outgoing Mayor Bill DeBlasio's vaccine passport with force.

This week a family visiting a local restaurant was confronted by a number of officers who demanded to see their papers. When they couldn't produce them, they were asked to leave or be arrested and charged with trespassing.

Bystanders can be heard expressing their outrage as the situation unfolds, especially as the little boy in the scene reaches for his mother.

"Do you have the [vaccination] cards? If you don't have them you're going to have to leave," an officer asks the table.

"Wow. Scaring a child. Traumatizing a child. Hope you feel good about yourself NYPD. This is disgusting. This is gross. It's disgraceful," a woman is heard saying. "You've failed yourself NYPD. You've failed yourself. Is this what you signed up for? Is this what justice looks like for you? Is this what you dreamed of when you wanted to be a cop?"

"A child crying is funny, right? For you?" she continued.

"Unless you have vaccination cards you have to exit the restaurant. If you leave voluntarily, there won't be charges pressed against you. Otherwise, you will be arrested for trespassing. This is your only warning," the officer said into a bullhorn.

What a lovely new world we are living in when you go out for a meal and a squad of police barge in, persecute a little boy then demand to see everyone else’s papers. This is the vax passport world so many are begging for. #NotAboutAVirus #NOVAXPASSPORTS pic.twitter.com/ZQFnybs4ly — Cyn Clagar (@cynclagar) December 27, 2021

The NYPD enforcing DeBlasio's illegal mandate after he spent his entire administration attacking the NYPD, villifying them, and making their job impossible.



Pathetic really. Refuse to enforce it. Stand up. — Gavin Mario Wax ???? (@GavinWax) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, crime in New York is raging out of control with murders up 47 percent.

NYPD harass a young boy and mother because they don’t have vaccine cards. Sickening! Meanwhile, real criminals continue to loot, murder, and steal on the streets of New York. The “just following orders” excuse won’t save you cowards from justice. pic.twitter.com/0pPWqyjUzn — Matthew Loop (@matthewloop) December 27, 2021