Bill de Blasio

'This is Gross': Swarm of NYPD Officers Harass a Child For Not Having a Vaccine Passport

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 28, 2021 5:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The New York City Police Department is enforcing outgoing Mayor Bill DeBlasio's vaccine passport with force. 

This week a family visiting a local restaurant was confronted by a number of officers who demanded to see their papers. When they couldn't produce them, they were asked to leave or be arrested and charged with trespassing. 

Bystanders can be heard expressing their outrage as the situation unfolds, especially as the little boy in the scene reaches for his mother. 

"Do you have the [vaccination] cards? If you don't have them you're going to have to leave," an officer asks the table.

"Wow. Scaring a child. Traumatizing a child. Hope you feel good about yourself NYPD. This is disgusting. This is gross. It's disgraceful," a woman is heard saying. "You've failed yourself NYPD. You've failed yourself. Is this what you signed up for? Is this what justice looks like for you? Is this what you dreamed of when you wanted to be a cop?"

"A child crying is funny, right? For you?" she continued. 

"Unless you have vaccination cards you have to exit the restaurant. If you leave voluntarily, there won't be charges pressed against you. Otherwise, you will be arrested for trespassing. This is your only warning," the officer said into a bullhorn. 

Meanwhile, crime in New York is raging out of control with murders up 47 percent.

