Joe Biden

While White House and Media Attack Manchin, Back Home He's Receiving Praise

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 27, 2021 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
While White House and Media Attack Manchin, Back Home He's Receiving Praise

Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Two weeks ago Democrat Senator Joe Manchin announced during an interview with Fox News Sunday that he was not going to vote for President Joe Biden's monster Build Back Better agenda and had no plans to continue negotiations on the bill moving forward. 

The move sparked outrage among media, the White House and far-left Democrats like Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar on Capitol Hill. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki essentially called Manchin a liar and accused him of negotiating in bad faith. 

But back home in West Virginia Manchin is being praised for voting against BBB, which would have severely worsened the current inflation crisis. 

"What I am finding is that West Virginia supports Senator Manchin in his decision to say this is not the right Build Back Better bill. I think West Virginians have found out the stakes are high and they come with high consequences. This bill has been proven to be inflationary in the short run. It has been proved and scored by the Congressional Budget Office to add to the National debt. It creates uncertainty for 53 percent of the parents whose children who are in religious based childcare," West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts told Fox and Friends in a recent interview. "For us here in West Virginia it taxes energy production and adds to the cost of natural gas. I think all of those things cause us in West Virginia to say Senator Manchin is right." 

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden continues to insist he will get something done.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
White House COVID Coordinator Shuts Down Reporters Questioning Biden
Katie Pavlich
Progressive Calls Out Horrors of San Francisco: 'What Do We Stand For?'
Katie Pavlich
Vaccine Mandates Caused a Healthcare Worker Shortage and Now the CDC is Panicking
Katie Pavlich

Atlantic Senior Editor 'Let's Go Brandon' Analysis Is Hilariously Predictable
Matt Vespa
Yale Professor Calls Out Biden’s ‘Failing’ Leadership Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic
Madeline Leesman
NJ Agrees to Pay Tens of Millions to Families of Covid-19 Victims in State's Veterans' Homes
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular