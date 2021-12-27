While White House and Media Attack Manchin, Back Home He's Receiving Praise

Two weeks ago Democrat Senator Joe Manchin announced during an interview with Fox News Sunday that he was not going to vote for President Joe Biden's monster Build Back Better agenda and had no plans to continue negotiations on the bill moving forward.

The move sparked outrage among media, the White House and far-left Democrats like Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar on Capitol Hill. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki essentially called Manchin a liar and accused him of negotiating in bad faith.

"If he doesn't have the courage to do the right thing for the working families of West Virginia and America, let him vote no in front of the whole world." Sen. Bernie Sanders reacts to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin saying "no" to Biden's Build Back Better Act. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/oEQaD19tAd — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 19, 2021

But back home in West Virginia Manchin is being praised for voting against BBB, which would have severely worsened the current inflation crisis.

"What I am finding is that West Virginia supports Senator Manchin in his decision to say this is not the right Build Back Better bill. I think West Virginians have found out the stakes are high and they come with high consequences. This bill has been proven to be inflationary in the short run. It has been proved and scored by the Congressional Budget Office to add to the National debt. It creates uncertainty for 53 percent of the parents whose children who are in religious based childcare," West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts told Fox and Friends in a recent interview. "For us here in West Virginia it taxes energy production and adds to the cost of natural gas. I think all of those things cause us in West Virginia to say Senator Manchin is right."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden continues to insist he will get something done.