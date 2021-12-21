Biden Finally Gives Trump Credit on One of the 'Few Things They Agree On'

Speaking from the State Dining Room at the White House Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden gave credit to former President Donald Trump on booster shots for Wuhan coronavirus.

"Just the other day, former Pres. Trump announced he had gotten his booster shot—maybe one of the few things he and I agree on," Biden said. "Let me be clear, thanks to the prior administration and our scientific community, America is one of the first countries to get the vaccine."

The comments come after President Trump urged Americans to get vaccinated and boosted during an event in Florida.

"Take credit for it. Take credit for it. What we've done, it's historic. Don't let them take it away. Don't take it away from ourselves. You're playing right into their hands when you [criticize the vaccine]," Trump said.

Three vaccines used against Wuhan coronavirus were developed in record time thanks to Operation Warp Speed, which was launched by President Donald Trump in May 15, 2020.

"President Trump's vision for a vaccine by January 2021 will be one of the greatest scientific and humanitarian accomplishments in history, and this is the team that can get it done," former Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said at the time. "Dr. Slaoui and General Perna are ideal leaders for this unprecedented effort to get vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics to American patients much faster than ever before. Since January, America's scientists and innovators have been working day and night on this national effort. President Trump has refused to accept business-as-usual timelines for vaccines and other essential tools, and instead has insisted that America, and the world, needs answers faster. Under the President's leadership, his administration and American industry will squeeze every last inefficiency out of the process and pour every resource we can into this effort."