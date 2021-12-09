Democratic Senator Explains Why He Voted to Kill Biden's Vaccine Mandate

As Rebecca reported Wednesday night, Montana Democratic Senator John Tester voted to knock down President Joe Biden's Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandate for private businesses. 

During an interview with Fox News before the vote, Tester explained why he was voting against Biden's decree. 

"First of all, I mean look, I've been vaccinated. My family has been vaccinated. My entire staff is vaccinated. I believe people need to go out and get vaccinated," Tester said. "I've heard a lot from my businesses in the state of Montana and it's put them in a bind so I think they should have some relief."

While the legislation is expected to fail in the House, courts across the country have blocked Biden's mandate for federal government contractors, healthcare workers and  private businesses. 

On the state level, Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer expressed similar concerns with Biden's mandate. 

Speaking Monday with local business owners in rural mid-Michigan, Whitmer expressed sympathy for employers who would be required to comply with Biden's vaccine mandate if it overcomes legal roadblocks that have so far delayed implementation.

