Democratic Senator Explains Why He Voted to Kill Biden's Vaccine Mandate

As Rebecca reported Wednesday night, Montana Democratic Senator John Tester voted to knock down President Joe Biden's Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandate for private businesses.

During an interview with Fox News before the vote, Tester explained why he was voting against Biden's decree.

"First of all, I mean look, I've been vaccinated. My family has been vaccinated. My entire staff is vaccinated. I believe people need to go out and get vaccinated," Tester said. "I've heard a lot from my businesses in the state of Montana and it's put them in a bind so I think they should have some relief."

Democrat Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) on why he opposes Biden’s vaccine mandate on private businesses:



“In the end, I’ve heard a lot from my businesses in the state of Montana, and they’ve told me that it’s put them in a heck of a bind. And so I think they should have some relief.” pic.twitter.com/32jNtnH8pT — America Rising (@AmericaRising) December 8, 2021

While the legislation is expected to fail in the House, courts across the country have blocked Biden's mandate for federal government contractors, healthcare workers and private businesses.

Biden's five mandates:



OSHA - stayed nationally

CMS - enjoined nationally

Contractor - enjoined nationally

Federal employee - punted to next year

Military - still moving forward, unvaxed "flagged," blocked from promotion/reenlistment — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 7, 2021

On the state level, Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer expressed similar concerns with Biden's mandate.