De Blasio's Vaccine Mandate for the NYPD Just Got Blocked

In October, New York's Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an order mandating the New York City Police Department, and all other city workers, receive the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine or be terminated. On Tuesday, New York Supreme Court Judge Frank Nervo temporarily blocked the mandate.

BREAKING: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's vaccine mandate on the NYPD has been temporarily BLOCKED by a Manhattan court. pic.twitter.com/647H5tqfId — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) December 8, 2021

The ruling comes just one day after de Blasio issued a vaccination requirement for all private workers in New York and new rules for 5-11-year-olds entering restaurants or entertainment venues.

"Mayor Bill de Blasio today announced major expansions to the 'Key to NYC' program, the first-in-nation vaccination mandate for workers and customers at indoor dining, fitness, entertainment and performance venues. Starting December 14th, the program will require children aged 5-11 to show proof of one vaccination dose for those venues. Starting December 27th, New Yorkers aged 12 and older will be required to show proof of two vaccine doses, instead of one, except for those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine," de Blasio's office released. "The mayor also announced a first-in-the-nation vaccine mandate for private-sector workers. The mandate, which will take effect on December 27th, will apply to roughly 184,000 businesses. Finally, the mayor announced 5-11-year-old children will be required to get vaccinated to participate in high-risk extracurricular activities. These activities include sports, band, orchestra, and dance. This requirement for the initial vaccine dose will take effect on December 14th."