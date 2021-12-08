Bill de Blasio

De Blasio's Vaccine Mandate for the NYPD Just Got Blocked

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 08, 2021 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
De Blasio's Vaccine Mandate for the NYPD Just Got Blocked

Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

In October, New York's Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an order mandating the New York City Police Department, and all other city workers, receive the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine or be terminated. On Tuesday, New York Supreme Court Judge Frank Nervo temporarily blocked the mandate. 

The ruling comes just one day after de Blasio issued a vaccination requirement for all private workers in New York and new rules for 5-11-year-olds entering restaurants or entertainment venues. 

"Mayor Bill de Blasio today announced major expansions to the 'Key to NYC' program, the first-in-nation vaccination mandate for workers and customers at indoor dining, fitness, entertainment and performance venues. Starting December 14th, the program will require children aged 5-11 to show proof of one vaccination dose for those venues. Starting December 27th, New Yorkers aged 12 and older will be required to show proof of two vaccine doses, instead of one, except for those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine," de Blasio's office released. "The mayor also announced a first-in-the-nation vaccine mandate for private-sector workers. The mandate, which will take effect on December 27th, will apply to roughly 184,000 businesses. Finally, the mayor announced 5-11-year-old children will be required to get vaccinated to participate in high-risk extracurricular activities. These activities include sports, band, orchestra, and dance. This requirement for the initial vaccine dose will take effect on December 14th." 

Recommended
A Different Park
John Stossel

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Supreme Court Commission Has Finished Its Report. Here's What It Concluded About Court Packing.
Leah Barkoukis
GOP Congresswoman Posts Her Own Christmas-Themed Photo That Is Triggering Liberal America
Matt Vespa
CNN President Tells Staff He Wishes He'd Taken Action on Chris Cuomo Controversy Sooner
Landon Mion
'F--k You': Kyle Rittenhouse Rips LeBron James for Mocking His Emotional Testimony
Landon Mion
Chris Cuomo's Book Canceled by Publisher
Landon Mion

LATEST: Biden Forced to Withdraw Another Stalled Radical Nominee
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular