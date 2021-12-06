Socialism

Rashida Tlaib Wants You to Pay Her Student Debt

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 06, 2021 2:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Socialist Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib took to the House floor recently to complain about her personal student debt and advocated American taxpayers should bailout students like her. 

Tlaib is a perfect example of how federal bailouts of student loans would actually benefit the rich

It’s not just the poor taking out loans. Students from families earning more than $114,000 a year borrow at the same rate as the lowest-income students — and they take out loans nearly twice as large. Students with advanced degrees — lawyers, doctors and others — account for 40% of all student debt. 

And the top 25% of income-earning households hold almost half of student loan debt, according to the Urban Institute. Student forgiveness would largely be a hand up to the better off.

Tlaib's entitlement isn't going unnoticed.

