Rashida Tlaib Wants You to Pay Her Student Debt

Socialist Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib took to the House floor recently to complain about her personal student debt and advocated American taxpayers should bailout students like her.

Rep. @RashidaTlaib: "I worked full time, Monday through Friday, and took weekend classes to get my law degree. And still, close to $200,000 in debt. And I still owe over $70,000 and most of it was interest." pic.twitter.com/STGxo70JlS — The Hill (@thehill) December 5, 2021

Tlaib is a perfect example of how federal bailouts of student loans would actually benefit the rich.

It’s not just the poor taking out loans. Students from families earning more than $114,000 a year borrow at the same rate as the lowest-income students — and they take out loans nearly twice as large. Students with advanced degrees — lawyers, doctors and others — account for 40% of all student debt. And the top 25% of income-earning households hold almost half of student loan debt, according to the Urban Institute. Student forgiveness would largely be a hand up to the better off.

Tlaib's entitlement isn't going unnoticed.

For almost four years, Rep. Tlaib has been making an annual salary of $174,000 as a House member. But she wants the rest of us to chip in to pay off her law degree.



Coincidentally she made one of the best cases against using taxpayer dollars to pay off student loans. https://t.co/AMSkoifdQm — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) December 6, 2021

I take it that Tlaib sucked so bad at lawyering she couldn’t earn enough to make her loans worthwhile.



So she decided to fast track her wealth by grifting in DC. And as we know, if you go to Washington and don’t get rich you’re doing it all wrong. https://t.co/tVphuIRtWt — Steve Moyer (@Steven_Moyer) December 6, 2021

Government politician and communist complains about working "full time," wants to taxpayers to pay off her debts. https://t.co/bq2Em1qiFl — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 5, 2021