Psaki Blames Rampant Smash-and-Grab Crime on...the Pandemic

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the rampant smash-and-grab looting happening in Democrat run cities across the country.

Instead of citing a lack of prosecution from far left prosecutors and politicians who have legalized crime, Psaki blamed the behavior on the pandemic.

DOOCY: "What is President Biden going to do about all this lawlessness?"



PSAKI: "I think a root cause in a lot of communities is the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/zl2jGaqrZi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 2, 2021

In 2014, California passed a ballot initiative known as proposition 47. It essentially decriminalized shoplifting of goods valued under $950. As a result, mobs of criminals have banded together to overwhelm stores and steal merchandise. They're also robbing people at cafes and in their homes. Over the Thanksgiving weekend a security guard in Oakland was killed.

The organized smash-and-grab robbers who've targeted mostly high-end stores in California in recent weeks struck again last night. Police say about 20 thieves stormed a Home Depot and walked off with sledgehammers and bolt cutters. A luxury fashion store was also robbed. pic.twitter.com/12RXyUC2Ed — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 27, 2021

Security guard protecting media crew shot and killed amid looting spree in Oakland https://t.co/RboYFO4Sy8 — World Tribune (@WorldTribune) November 30, 2021

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom was asked about the proposition this week and whether it has led to brazen criminality in The Golden State.