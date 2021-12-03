Crime

Psaki Blames Rampant Smash-and-Grab Crime on...the Pandemic

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Dec 03, 2021 9:00 AM
Psaki Blames Rampant Smash-and-Grab Crime on...the Pandemic

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the rampant smash-and-grab looting happening in Democrat run cities across the country. 

Instead of citing a lack of prosecution from far left prosecutors and politicians who have legalized crime, Psaki blamed the behavior on the pandemic. 

In 2014, California passed a ballot initiative known as proposition 47. It essentially decriminalized shoplifting of goods valued under $950. As a result, mobs of criminals have banded together to overwhelm stores and steal merchandise. They're also robbing people at cafes and in their homes. Over the Thanksgiving weekend a security guard in Oakland was killed. 

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom was asked about the proposition this week and whether it has led to brazen criminality in The Golden State. 

