Kamala Harris Faked a French Accent...to a Group of Scientists in France

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 10:00 AM
Source: (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Well, Kamala Harris finally made it to Europe this week for the first time as Vice President. Given Harris' record of embarrassing herself and the United States of America, the trip went as expected. 

During a visit to the Institut Pasteur in Paris Tuesday, Harris planned to "meet with American and French scientists working on COVID-19 and pandemic preparedness globally." 

While speaking to French scientists, Harris oddly started speaking in a butchered French accent.

Back home, Harris' approval rating has cratered to a historic low of just 28 percent.

A new poll from USA Today and Suffolk University released on Sunday contains a grim snapshot of public sentiment toward the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden has been on a months-long slide toward historically poor polling numbers, but yesterday's USA Today/Suffolk poll was even worse for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden's approval rating hit yet another a new low, this time at 38%, but Harris' dropped to 28%.

A 51% majority of respondents said they disapprove of the job Harris is doing as VP.

