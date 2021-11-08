Pete Buttigieg is Focused on…'Racist' Bridges

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made his way to the White House press briefing on Monday to tout President Joe Biden's $1.2 infrastructure bill.

During questioning from activist April Ryan, Buttigieg explained how the legislation is designed to combat racism in freeway and bridge design.

"We're buying clean buses, right, how do we make sure, in terms of where those buses go, but also looking at the business opportunity," Buttigieg said. "That too is I think is a very important element of equity here."

"Sometimes it really is the case that an overpass went in a cetacean way that is so harmful that it's gotta come down and be put under ground," he continued.

Reporter @AprilDRyan to @PeteButtigieg: “Can you give us the construct of how you will deconstruct the racism that was built into the roadways? ... Can you talk to us about how that could be deconstructed?” pic.twitter.com/FXXEq5tuQL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 8, 2021

No word yet on exactly when Biden will sign the bill, which administration officials claim is "urgent."

REPORTER: "You just said this bill & the passage of it could not come at a more urgent time. So, do you know when President Biden plans to sign this bill?"



BUTTIGIEG: "I'd have to refer you to my White House colleagues on that. But, I'll tell ya, I'll be there with bells on." pic.twitter.com/NF9UHJ6ZHK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 8, 2021

Meanwhile, supply chains are still completely backed up and Biden's vaccine mandates are making things much worse.