Pete Buttigieg is Focused on…'Racist' Bridges

Posted: Nov 08, 2021 4:00 PM
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made his way to the White House press briefing on Monday to tout President Joe Biden's $1.2 infrastructure bill. 

During questioning from activist April Ryan, Buttigieg explained how the legislation is designed to combat racism in freeway and bridge design. 

"We're buying clean buses, right, how do we make sure, in terms of where those buses go, but also looking at the business opportunity," Buttigieg said. "That too is I think is a very important element of equity here."

"Sometimes it really is the case that an overpass went in a cetacean way that is so harmful that it's gotta come down and be put under ground," he continued. 

No word yet on exactly when Biden will sign the bill, which administration officials claim is "urgent." 

Meanwhile, supply chains are still completely backed up and Biden's vaccine mandates are making things much worse. 

