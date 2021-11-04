A Day After Calling It 'Garbage,' Biden is Now Comfortable With Writing Checks to Illegals

After an announcement at the White House yesterday, President Joe Biden was asked about Justice Department plans to pay illegal immigrants -- more specifically those claiming they were separated from "parents" at the border -- $450,000 per person. He called the reports garbage.

Joe Biden calls reports about paying $450,000 to illegal immigrants separated from families during the Trump administration "garbage." pic.twitter.com/LUhUY46ZC9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021

But just 24 hours later, the White House is changing their tune and saying President Biden is "perfectly comfortable" rewarding illegal immigrants for breaking the law. The amount may less than $450,000, but officials are staying mum on exact amounts.

A White House spokeswoman says Biden is "perfectly comfortable" giving cash payments to illegal immigrants for breaking the law. pic.twitter.com/dxDf3rFoyq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 4, 2021

Pressed later on whether Biden had been briefed by DOJ on the settlement issue, and whether it was appropriate for @POTUS to weigh in (again) on a pending DOJ matter, @KJP46 says “he was asked a question and he answered it. There’s nothing much more to add to that.” — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 4, 2021

The change comes after the ACLU publicly berated President Biden.