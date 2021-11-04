White House

A Day After Calling It 'Garbage,' Biden is Now Comfortable With Writing Checks to Illegals

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Nov 04, 2021 5:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

After an announcement at the White House yesterday, President Joe Biden was asked about Justice Department plans to pay illegal immigrants -- more specifically those claiming they were separated from "parents" at the border -- $450,000 per person. He called the reports garbage. 

But just 24 hours later, the White House is changing their tune and saying President Biden is "perfectly comfortable" rewarding illegal immigrants for breaking the law. The amount may less than $450,000, but officials are staying mum on exact amounts. 

The change comes after the ACLU publicly berated President Biden. 

