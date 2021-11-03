Virginia

It’s Over: McAuliffe Concedes

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Nov 03, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Democrat Terry McAuliffe conceded the Virginia gubernatorial race to Republican Glenn Youngkin Wednesday morning, officially ending his campaign. Youngkin handily won the race Tuesday night. 

"Congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory. I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family," McAuliffe released in a statement. "White last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in. We must protect Virginia's great public schools and invest in our students. We must protect affordable health care coverage, raise the minimum wage faster, and expand paid leave so working families have a fighting shot. We must protect voting rights, protect a woman's right to choose, and, above all else, we must protect our democracy. While there will be setbacks along the way, I am confident that the long term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all." 

McAuliffe thanked his wife, family and campaign. 

"Serving as Virginia's 72nd governor was the highest honor of my life, and I will never stop fighting to make our Commonwealth strong and brighter for all," McAuliffe said. 

McAuliffe lost to Youngkin in what is being described as a "bloodbath." Republicans ran the table Tuesday night and are likely to take back the Virginia House of Delegates. 

