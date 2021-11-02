McAuliffe Staffers Embarrass Themselves with Failed Attempt to Get Someone Arrested

Democrat staffers working for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe attempted to have an America Rising activist arrested for filming on "private" property Monday night.

Two McAuliffe staffers are seen attempting to escort a tracker away from their campaign bus. When the tracker refused to leave or stop filming, given he was on public property, the staffers asked the police for assistance. They were ignored by three officers.

WATCH: Terry McAuliffe campaign staff on power trip threatens to get America Rising tracker arrested: 'We can get the cop to trespass you if that's what you want"



Cops actually do nothing, because the tracker did nothing wrong. pic.twitter.com/O6grmfGhIx — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 2, 2021

At a separate event Monday night, reporters were blocked from asking the campaign questions just hours ahead of voters heading to the polls Tuesday morning.

McAuliffe also canceled a campaign stop Monday that was scheduled for Virginia Beach.