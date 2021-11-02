Virginia

McAuliffe Staffers Embarrass Themselves with Failed Attempt to Get Someone Arrested

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 02, 2021 2:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
McAuliffe Staffers Embarrass Themselves with Failed Attempt to Get Someone Arrested

Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Democrat staffers working for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe attempted to have an America Rising activist arrested for filming on "private" property Monday night. 

Two McAuliffe staffers are seen attempting to escort a tracker away from their campaign bus. When the tracker refused to leave or stop filming, given he was on public property, the staffers asked the police for assistance. They were ignored by three officers. 

At a separate event Monday night, reporters were blocked from asking the campaign questions just hours ahead of voters heading to the polls Tuesday morning. 

McAuliffe also canceled a campaign stop Monday that was scheduled for Virginia Beach. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Republicans Sweep Virginia Election; 'It's a Bloodbath'

Katie Pavlich

LIVE Results: Virginia Governor Race
Townhall.com Staff
Eric Adams Wins NYC Mayoral Election
Landon Mion
Democrat Shontel Brown Wins Ohio Congressional Special Election
Landon Mion
Democrat Stronghold Fairfax County Rescanning Early Ballots After Missing Deadline
Spencer Brown

Van Jones Goes Off the Rails Ahead of Virginia Election Results
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular