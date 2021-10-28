Socialism

Cradle to Grave: Biden Introduces America to the 'Life of Linda'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 28, 2021 2:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Cradle to Grave: Biden Introduces America to the 'Life of Linda'

Source: White House

When President Barack Obama was in office, he introduced America to the "Life of Julia" as a way to sell his massive government takeover of private healthcare. It was a cradle to grave portrayal of a single woman reliant on the government throughout every aspect her life. 

"Obama is setting forward a vision contrary to the American tradition of self-sufficiency--a welfare state that runs from cradle to grave. And it's a dishonest vision, because it presents all of these benefits as 'free,' never acknowledging that they are paid for through coercive taxation," the Wall Street Journal described at the time. 

Now, Biden is reintroducing the idea with a new woman named Linda as a way to sell his massive $1.75 trillion socialist spending framework.

A series of graphics posted on WhiteHouse.gov show Linda, a single woman, proceeding through life with the government as her husband, rather than the man she theoretically has a child with. There is no mention of a significant other helping to provide Linda with the things she and her child need, only the government. The child, Leo, grows up without a father, who is replaced by the federal government. 

Those who remember the Life of Julia are noting the similarities.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Wants to Give Illegals $450K
Spencer Brown

Why Did Sinema-Manchin Gut the Left’s Wish List? It’s Not Hard to Figure Out.
Matt Vespa
There's a Reason Why Florida Will Disappear from the Media's COVID Hysterics
Matt Vespa
Don't 'Embarrass' Biden: Pelosi Claims Dems 'Within Range' on Budget
Spencer Brown
What Percentage of Catholics Think Biden’s Views on Abortion Should Disqualify Him from Holy Communion?
VIP
Madeline Leesman
Psaki Flared Up At a Reporter’s Question on Abortion Ahead of Biden’s Visit with the Pope
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular