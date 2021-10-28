Joe Biden

Biden Arrives on Capitol Hill and Gets Set to Announce a Spending Deal

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 28, 2021 10:10 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden is on Capitol Hill Thursday morning as he gets set to announce Democrats and far left socialists have reached a deal on how to move forward with his Build Back Better spending agenda. 

"Everybody’s on board," Biden told the White House Press pool. "It's a good day."

The new reconciliation framework, coming in at $1.7 trillion, includes universal pre-school and billions of dollars for "climate change." The White House released details while Congress works to write a bill. Here are the toplines according to the Biden Administration

The most transformative investment in children and caregiving in generations. 

The largest effort to combat climate change in American history.

The biggest expansion of affordable health care in a decade.

The most significant effort to bring down costs and strengthen the middle class in generation.

The Build Back Better framework is fully paid for. 

The White House claims the bill will not be paid for by anyone making less than $400,000 per year. The framework shows doubling funding for the IRS. 

Given that the bill isn't written yet, it is unclear if it will actually pass.

