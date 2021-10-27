The State Department is Making a Major Change to Passports

The Biden State Department announced new changes to U.S. passports Wednesday morning and will allow passport holders to list their gender as "X" on the international travel document.

"The Department of State continues the process of updating its policies regarding gender markers on U.S. passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBAs) to better serve all U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender identity. As the Secretary announced in June, the Department is moving towards adding an X gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons applying for a U.S. passport or CRBA," State Department spokesperson Ned Price released in a statement. "The Department has issued the first U.S. passport with an X gender marker. We look forward to offering this option to all routine passport applicants once we complete the required system and form updates in early 2022."

"The Department also continues to work closely with other U.S. government agencies to ensure as smooth a travel experience as possible for all passport holders, regardless of their gender identity," the statement continues. "I want to reiterate, on the occasion of this passport issuance, the Department of State’s commitment to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people – including LGBTQI+ persons."

The announcement comes just days after Vice President Kamala Harris announced the administration's new "National Gender Strategy."

President Biden and I released the first ever National Gender Strategy. This is our vision for the future of our nation—one that is bold in strategy and one that this moment calls for.https://t.co/89T8lDmkIM — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 23, 2021

Meanwhile, hundreds of Americans remain stranded in Afghanistan.