The State Department is Making a Major Change to Passports

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 10:10 AM
  Share   Tweet
The State Department is Making a Major Change to Passports

Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

The Biden State Department announced new changes to U.S. passports Wednesday morning and will allow passport holders to list their gender as "X" on the international travel document. 

"The Department of State continues the process of updating its policies regarding gender markers on U.S. passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBAs) to better serve all U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender identity.  As the Secretary announced in June, the Department is moving towards adding an X gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons applying for a U.S. passport or CRBA," State Department spokesperson Ned Price released in a statement. "The Department has issued the first U.S. passport with an X gender marker.  We look forward to offering this option to all routine passport applicants once we complete the required system and form updates in early 2022." 

"The Department also continues to work closely with other U.S. government agencies to ensure as smooth a travel experience as possible for all passport holders, regardless of their gender identity," the statement continues. "I want to reiterate, on the occasion of this passport issuance, the Department of State’s commitment to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people – including LGBTQI+ persons."

The announcement comes just days after Vice President Kamala Harris announced the administration's new "National Gender Strategy."

Meanwhile, hundreds of Americans remain stranded in Afghanistan.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Is the White House Trying to Lose the Midterms?': Critics Blast One Goal in Biden's 'Gender Equity' Plan
Leah Barkoukis
Tom Cotton On The Virginia Governor’s Race: ‘Nothing’s Going to Save Terry McAuliffe’
Madeline Leesman
Biden and Cabinet Go Abroad While Americans Face Crises at Home
Spencer Brown
Courage: NBA Player Intensifies Criticism of China, Calls Out Nike and LeBron
Guy Benson
'Manchin and Sinema Are Caving': Senate Dems in Agreement Over New Proposal to Help Fund Spending Bill
Leah Barkoukis
There's Been a Massive 'Censorship Fail' of Banned 'Let's Go Brandon' Song
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular