White House

Garland Doubles Down on Targeting Parents

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 12:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
Garland Doubles Down on Targeting Parents

Source: Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP

Testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning, Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to retract a memo, prompted by a complaint from the National School Boards Association, to target concerned parents with federal law enforcement. 

Late last week the NSBA apologized for the letter, where parents were classified as domestic terrorists worthy of Patriot Act scrutiny, that prompted Garland's actions. Regardless, DOJ will move forward. 

In a number of exchanges with Republican Senators, Garland refused to condemn the use of federal law enforcement and argued the Department is simply "combatting violence." Garland admitted during testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee last week that DOJ has not investigated allegations of violence or seen evidence, but simply heard about "threats" and "harassment" from the NSBA.

Garland denied the DOJ memo could be used to chill speech. Parents who have been active at school board meetings aren't buying it. 

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley is also weighing in.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Portland Admits Abortion Takes a Life by Offering 'Bereavement Leave'
Spencer Brown
The NSBA Apologized But There's a Catch
Katie Pavlich
USA Today So Horrified by Houston Texans’ Chairman’s ‘Anti-Asian Slur’ They Wouldn't Even Print It
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
'Come On!' Kenosha Judge Didn't Buy Rittenhouse Prosecutors Downplaying Rioters' Destructive Acts
Julio Rosas
'Is the White House Trying to Lose the Midterms?': Critics Blast One Goal in Biden's 'Gender Equity' Plan
Leah Barkoukis
Liberal Reporters Shred Rolling Stone Piece Claiming January 6 Was a GOP Congressional Plot
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular