Oh, So That’s What Pete Buttigieg Has Been Doing

For months, business leaders and experts have been warning the global supply chain is breaking down. In recent weeks, the situation has reached crisis levels as 250,000 shipping containers remain offshore and unloaded in California. Americans across the country are experiencing shortages.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who had a hard time fixing potholes as mayor of South Bend, has been missing in action.

Pete Buttigieg was completely unqualified to serve as Secretary of Transportation. But Biden still picked him.



Now, Pete is absent during a transportation crisis that is hurting working-class Americans. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 11, 2021

"What they are doing is too little too late to save this holiday... there is going to be a major shortage of toys." @MGAEnt CEO Isaac Larian on the Biden Administration's response to the supply chain crisis ahead of the holiday season @BillHemmer @DanaPerino pic.twitter.com/AC3F6L3bAk — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) October 14, 2021

It turns out, Buttigieg has been on paternity leave, and while he's had plenty of time to do interviews for People magazine about his home life, he hasn't been at work. From POLITICO:

They didn’t previously announce it, but Buttigieg’s office told West Wing Playbook that the secretary has actually been on paid leave since mid-August to spend time with his husband, Chasten, and their two newborn babies. “For the first four weeks, he was mostly offline except for major agency decisions and matters that could not be delegated,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation. “He has been ramping up activities since then.” As he does that, Buttigieg will “continue to take some time over the coming weeks to support his husband and take care of his new children,” the spokesperson added. That ramp has been steep this week, as Buttigieg reverts to his “go everywhere” media habits.

He also reportedly made time to go to a movie premiere in Chicago.

Would love to hear if anyone covering the Department of Transportation has heard from the Secretary's office about him flying to Chicago (for a movie premiere of a documentary about himself) during a major transportation crisis. https://t.co/nkqx30Ngyl — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 14, 2021

Buttigieg's absence during a crisis is typical of the Biden administration.