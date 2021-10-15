Joe Biden

Oh, So That’s What Pete Buttigieg Has Been Doing

Katie Pavlich
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

For months, business leaders and experts have been warning the global supply chain is breaking down. In recent weeks, the situation has reached crisis levels as 250,000 shipping containers remain offshore and unloaded in California. Americans across the country are experiencing shortages. 

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who had a hard time fixing potholes as mayor of South Bend, has been missing in action. 

It turns out, Buttigieg has been on paternity leave, and while he's had plenty of time to do interviews for People magazine about his home life, he hasn't been at work. From POLITICO

They didn’t previously announce it, but Buttigieg’s office told West Wing Playbook that the secretary has actually been on paid leave since mid-August to spend time with his husband, Chasten, and their two newborn babies.

“For the first four weeks, he was mostly offline except for major agency decisions and matters that could not be delegated,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation. “He has been ramping up activities since then.” As he does that, Buttigieg will “continue to take some time over the coming weeks to support his husband and take care of his new children,” the spokesperson added.

That ramp has been steep this week, as Buttigieg reverts to his “go everywhere” media habits.

He also reportedly made time to go to a movie premiere in Chicago. 

Buttigieg's absence during a crisis is typical of the Biden administration. 

