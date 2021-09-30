Has Biden Lost Control of His Party? Psaki Attempts to Explain By Citing Democracy

Socialist House members are at war with Democrat Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema as President Joe Biden fails to unify his party in order to pass his agenda.

Socialists are vowing to vote against a bipartisan infrastructure bill already passed in the Senate if Manchin doesn't vote for their $3.5 trillion spending monstrosity.

"We have said clearly ... to the speaker that we will not be able to vote for the infrastructure bill until the reconciliation bill has passed," Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal says.https://t.co/eQR8ep3ABz pic.twitter.com/TNW6eIVl9P — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 30, 2021

"I cannot accept our economy, or basically our society, moving towards an entitlement mentality."



— Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) says his hesitancy regarding reconciliation is because he is prioritizing "means testing." pic.twitter.com/w9tuVPPJ7j — The Recount (@therecount) September 30, 2021

During the daily briefing at the White House Thursday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked if Biden has lost control of his party, especially given Democrats control the House, Senate and White House. She explained the disarray as "how democracy works."

When asked if Biden has “lost control of his party,” Psaki says “This is how democracy works. I know it feels foreign because there wasn’t much that happened over the last couple of years.” pic.twitter.com/nghzxazuzM — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 30, 2021

At the current time, the White House is admitting they do not have the votes to pass either pieces of legislation.