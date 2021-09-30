Has Biden Lost Control of His Party? Psaki Attempts to Explain By Citing Democracy

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 3:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
Has Biden Lost Control of His Party? Psaki Attempts to Explain By Citing Democracy

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Socialist House members are at war with Democrat Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema as President Joe Biden fails to unify his party in order to pass his agenda. 

Socialists are vowing to vote against a bipartisan infrastructure bill already passed in the Senate if Manchin doesn't vote for their $3.5 trillion spending monstrosity. 

During the daily briefing at the White House Thursday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked if Biden has lost control of his party, especially given Democrats control the House, Senate and White House. She explained the disarray as "how democracy works."  

At the current time, the White House is admitting they do not have the votes to pass either pieces of legislation. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Marine Who Rescued Baby at Kabul Airport Now Being Investigated
Leah Barkoukis
Biden's Border Crisis Is About to Get Much Worse
VIP
Julio Rosas
Lummis Rips IRS Plans to Snoop on Your Bank Account
Katie Pavlich
Capitol Hill Reporter Digs Herself a Hole After Trying to Mask Shame Family of Marine Killed In Kabul
Julio Rosas
Senator Trying to Hold Big Tech Accountable Knows Nothing About Big Tech
Spencer Brown
The One Op-Ed That Details All You Need to Know About the 'Fact Checkers' in the Media
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular