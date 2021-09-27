Is the FBI Harassing Veterans Groups Who Saved Americans and Interpreters in Afghanistan?

Hundreds of Americans and thousands of green card holders are still stranded behind enemy lines in Afghanistan thanks to President Joe Biden's chaotic and catastrophic exit from the country.

There are still U.S. citizens here as well. The daughter of that man from Atlanta has a U.S. passport. We've met multiple American passport holders still in Kabul. Some made it out on Qatari flights, others did not. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) September 23, 2021

Another former Afghan interpreter 4 US forces was killed after being severely tortured. The interp was arrested 3days ago by Taliban in Kunar province & his body was found in a desert 2day. His father said: his son had been in hiding 4 a long time, but US did not help him get out pic.twitter.com/IyzXq3EAbR — Moon Afghan ? (@AfghanSitara) September 26, 2021

For weeks, private veteran organizations have successfully organized to get as many Americans, Special Immigrant Visa holders and other vetted allies out.

Proud of my friend @RooftopLeader and the work he is doing. When our leaders don't lead, the right people will step forward! Scott is one of those people https://t.co/npWBVddEpX — cody foster (@codygfoster) September 21, 2021

But now, the FBI is investigating the groups. Is it to make sure there isn't fraud? Or because the Biden administration, specifically the State Department, have been embarrassed and exposed by them?

The FBI has been reaching out to members of the veterans’ groups working to evacuate American citizens and at-risk Afghans and inquiring about their activities, in at least one case visiting a group leader at his home. Agents have visited, emailed and called members of Task Force Pineapple and Task Force Dunkirk, two of the more prominent organizations, and other groups with a host of queries. The Bureau has asked groups about financial records, to provide manifests and make sure no federal laws are violated, according to eight group members and congressional aides familiar with the moves. In one instance, agency officials showed up at the home of Scott Mann, founder of Task Force Pineapple, said Tim Parlatore, the group’s legal counsel. Such a visit is normal for the FBI, and the group cooperated fully, Parlatore said. Some of the people described the outreach as nothing out of the ordinary and part of the growing public-private partnership on evacuations. “In my mind, the FBI was trying to be helpful, not intimidating,” a person familiar with the outreach said. Others saw it differently. “Any time you get visited by the FBI or contacted by an entity like that, it's concerning,” said one person affiliated with the groups, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic.

Former Army Green Beret Tim Kennedy, who traveled to Afghanistan to help evacuate locals who assisted the U.S. during the war, is calling the situation "tragic."