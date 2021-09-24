White House

A Female U.S. Soldier Has Been Assaulted by Afghan Refugees in New Mexico

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 24, 2021 8:00 PM
A Female U.S. Soldier Has Been Assaulted by Afghan Refugees in New Mexico

The FBI is investigating a group of male Afghan refugees after they assaulted a female U.S. soldier in New Mexico. 

"We can confirm a female service member supporting Operation Allies Welcome reported being assaulted on Sept. 19 by a small group of male evacuees at the Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico," Fort Bliss Public Affairs released in a statement Friday. "We take the allegation seriously and appropriately referred the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The safety and well-being of our service members, as well as all of those on our installations, is paramount."

"Task Force-Bliss is also implementing additional security measures to include increased health and safety patrols, additional lighting, and enforcement of the buddy system at the Dona Ana Complex. We will cooperate fully with the FBI and will continue to ensure the service member reporting this assault is fully supported," the statement continues. 

Lawmakers are reacting to the situation and reminding Americans that President Biden's hasty exit from Afghanistan, when thousands of Afghans were shoved on evacuation planes without vetting, is to blame. 

Earlier this week two Afghan men being housed in Wisconsin were indicted on federal charges for domestic violence and child rape. 

"In unrelated cases, two individuals have been charged with crimes while at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin. Bahrullah Noori, 20, is charged with attempting to engage in a sexual act with a minor using force against that person, and with three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a minor, with one count alleging the use of force. The indictment alleges that the victims had not attained the age of 16 years and were at least four years younger than the defendant," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Wisconsin released Wednesday evening. "Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, is charged with assaulting his spouse by strangling and suffocating her.  The indictment alleges that the assault occurred on September 7, 2021."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki assured Americans all Afghans coming into the U.S. would be thoroughly vetted. 

