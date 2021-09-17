Illegal Immigration

FAA Shuts Down Drone Footage of Biden's Catastrophic Border Crisis

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 8:15 AM
After Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin and his crew showed Biden's border crisis reaching catastrophic levels this week, with 10,000 illegal immigrants waiting under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, the Federal Aviation Administration shut down their ability to continue capturing footage of the disaster with a drone. 

"The timing on this, the location a little bit curious. I just want to point out Fox News has been at the border for the better part of seven months now. We've been using the drone the entire time. It's never been an issue. All of the sudden the last 24 hours we start showing these images at this bridge and a TFR [Temporary Flight Restriction] goes up. We can no longer fly," Melugin told anchor Tucker Carlson Thursday night. "Unfortunately for those agents on the ground, they're completely overwhelmed."

Here's the footage of the situation prior to the flight restriction. Thousands of illegal immigrants are now coming to the point of entry from Haiti.

The FAA claims the move is necessary for a "special security reasons" and that Border Patrol made the call for the TFR, but we all know what's really happening here.

Meanwhile the crisis is getting so bad, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has moved to shut down six points of entry along the border. 

"Six hours after U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested help from Texas to close ports of entry and secure the border, the Biden Administration has now flip-flopped to a different strategy that abandons border security and instead makes it easier for people to cross illegally and for cartels to exploit the border. The Biden Administration is in complete disarray and is handling the border crisis as badly as the evacuation from Afghanistan," Abbott released in a statement. "I have directed the Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to surge personnel and vehicles to shut down six points of entry along the southern border to stop these caravans from overrunning our state.”

“The border crisis is so dire that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is requesting our help as their agents are overwhelmed by the chaos. Unlike President Biden, the State of Texas remains committed to securing our border and protecting Americans,” he continued. 

Most Popular