Inflation Is Skyrocketing and Three Major Categories Are Getting Worse

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As Democrats prepare to spend trillions more to fund their socialist agenda, new inflation numbers prove the Biden administration has already implemented a hidden tax on America's middle and lower class. 

During a recent White House press briefing, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese attempted to downplay the significant increase in prices by taking the most crucial and necessary items out of the equation. 

Over Independence Day weekend, the White House attempted to downplay an increase in food prices by falsely telling Americans they were actually saving money. 

On top of it all, Democrats just introduced a massive tax hike plan

