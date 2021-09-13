Inflation Is Skyrocketing and Three Major Categories Are Getting Worse

As Democrats prepare to spend trillions more to fund their socialist agenda, new inflation numbers prove the Biden administration has already implemented a hidden tax on America's middle and lower class.

JUST IN - NY Federal Reserve now sees inflation at 5.2% in one year, 4% in three years; a series high with "large expected price rises" in food, rent, and medical costs. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2021

Inflation is at a 30-year HIGH. ??

Consumer confidence is PLUMMETING. ??

American families are worried about their bottom lines.



These are the disastrous consequences of #Bidenomics. — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) September 13, 2021

Consumer price index rose 8.3% in August.



Highest inflation in 30 years.



But don’t worry, Biden and Powell say it’s “transitory.” Right! — Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) September 10, 2021

During a recent White House press briefing, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese attempted to downplay the significant increase in prices by taking the most crucial and necessary items out of the equation.

NEC Director Brian Deese on rising grocery prices: "If you take out those three categories [beef, pork, and poultry], we've actually seen prices increases that are more in line with historical norms." pic.twitter.com/HjPpJR3jUq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 8, 2021

Over Independence Day weekend, the White House attempted to downplay an increase in food prices by falsely telling Americans they were actually saving money.

On top of it all, Democrats just introduced a massive tax hike plan.