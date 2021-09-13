Inflation Is Skyrocketing and Three Major Categories Are Getting Worse

As Democrats prepare to spend trillions more to fund their socialist agenda, new inflation numbers prove the Biden administration has already implemented a hidden tax on America's middle and lower class.
JUST IN - NY Federal Reserve now sees inflation at 5.2% in one year, 4% in three years; a series high with "large expected price rises" in food, rent, and medical costs.— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2021
Inflation is at a 30-year HIGH. ??— Tim Scott (@votetimscott) September 13, 2021
Consumer confidence is PLUMMETING. ??
American families are worried about their bottom lines.
These are the disastrous consequences of #Bidenomics.
Consumer price index rose 8.3% in August.— Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) September 10, 2021
Highest inflation in 30 years.
But don’t worry, Biden and Powell say it’s “transitory.” Right!
During a recent White House press briefing, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese attempted to downplay the significant increase in prices by taking the most crucial and necessary items out of the equation.
NEC Director Brian Deese on rising grocery prices: "If you take out those three categories [beef, pork, and poultry], we've actually seen prices increases that are more in line with historical norms." pic.twitter.com/HjPpJR3jUq— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 8, 2021
Over Independence Day weekend, the White House attempted to downplay an increase in food prices by falsely telling Americans they were actually saving money.
Remember this? pic.twitter.com/8Tpe7iIccP— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 8, 2021
On top of it all, Democrats just introduced a massive tax hike plan.